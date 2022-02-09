Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Michelangelo — A Different View | Aotea Centre, Auckland | MUST CLOSE THIS SUNDAY

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 6:38 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Michelangelo – A Different View must close this Sunday, with no further extensions possible.

The exhibition, under license from Vatican Museums, is open in the Red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework from 10am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm). A maximum of 100 people may be in the exhibition space at any one time, and admission will continually circulate throughout the day. All attendees all will be required to scan in, show their vaccination certificate and wear a mask as required.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or at the Aotea Centre box office on the day. Tickets purchased from the Aotea Box Office do not incur a booking fee. A credit card fee applies.

Presenter Stewart Macpherson from The Stetson Group says every measure will be taken to ensure the health and safety of visitors to the exhibition.

“Be assured, your health is important to us,” says Stewart. “This is one of the very few large scale events that can continue during the Red setting. It’s important that New Zealanders get to enjoy this exhibition of one of the wonders of the art world before it has to close.”

TIP: Have the URL Michelangelo.currit.net in your browser on your phone – and use the audio guide to highlight your visit. These details (and a QR code) are at the venue.

Michelangelo - A Different View presents a very different picture of Michelangelo’s works: the exhibition shows photo-mechanically reproduced copies almost in original size and in a way that invites visitors to look at them up close and in their own time.

Michelangelo - A Different View is a transformative experience that allows attendees to look down on The Genesis that is enshrined on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel rather than up…. hence the name “A Different View”. This offers a much closer perspective of what its Florentine creator did. The rest of the frescoes are in frames and can be viewed at a distance of just 2m.

With no time constraints, guests can allow these masterpieces to truly soak in. 
Some 50 pieces, including an almost original size a 4.6m x 20m reproduction of The Genesis (which includes the Creation of Man) and a 3.8m x 3.8m version of the Last Judgment are just 1-2 metres away while audio guides, accessible via personal devices (please bring your own phone, and ear buds or headphones), mean visitors can experience the Florentine master’s interpretation of the history of creation in a way they never imagined.

As an addition to – and to complete – the exhibition Michelangelo - A Different View, 14 of these impressive frescoes await visitors in the entrance. The scenes from the life of Jesus and that of Moses painted by Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino, Domenico Ghirlandaio and Cosimo Rosselli provide additional historical background and allow for a deeper insight into this epoch.

