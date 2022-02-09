Over A Decade Of Partnership, Pirtek Re-signs With New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is proud to announce key partner and principal sponsor of the Kiwis, Pirtek, has extended its partnership with NZRL for another four years. A market leader in the provision of on-site hydraulic and industrial hose and fitting products and services, Pirtek’s partnership with NZRL is set to span well over a decade, with Pirtek being one of the most recognisable supporters of rugby league across the Tasman.

This extension means Pirtek will have been principal sponsors of the Kiwis through five World Cup tournaments, including this year’s rescheduled World Cup in England and the 2025 France Rugby League World Cup. NZRL CEO Greg Peters says this partnership extension is a special milestone. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been no international rugby league for over two years, yet Pirtek’s support for our Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns has never wavered.

“Despite Covid disrupted seasons, Pirtek’s franchise network has provided invaluable support for our grassroots and inaugural women’s and 20’s competitions, coupled with the involvement in our community activations across the country to encourage more tamariki to get involved in rugby league.

“Our partnership is special. The entire team at Pirtek have been loyal members of our NZRL whānau for well over a decade. They have been front and centre of our greatest international achievements and have shown invaluable support throughout our more challenging times,” Peters adds. “I look forward to the team at Pirtek remaining integral members of the NZRL whānau as we enter an exciting new era of rugby league.” Chris Bourke, CEO Pirtek, says, “Once again our national Pirtek team is excited about our re-signing as Principal Sponsor of NZRL.

We, like all Rugby League fans are looking forward to the return of international matches in 2022 and beyond. Although the past couple of years have been a challenge for all concerned we have worked closely with NZRL and their team to provide appropriate support where practical. Sponsorships and partnerships like ours involve loyalty, just like we appreciate from our long term customers throughout New Zealand. We all look forward to working closely with NZRL over the next term of our partnership”.

