Wellington Eateries Win Big In The 2021/2022 Cuisine Good Food Awards

Wellington’s restaurants and chefs scooped top awards at the 2021/2022 Cuisine Good Food Awards announced last night, with 14 eateries awarded hats, and top awards going to restaurants Hiakai, Floriditas, alongside chefs Monique Fiso (HIAKAI) and Asher Boote (Hillside and Daisy).

Visa Wellington On a Plate CEO, Sarah Meikle, says the Cuisine Good Food Awards are the gold standard for hospitality across the country, and have come at a time when the industry needs recognition and support more than ever before.

“On behalf of the Visa Wellington On a Plate team, we are absolutely thrilled for all of our winners and those who picked up ‘hats’, the accolades are very well deserved and we encourage everyone to dine out at these incredible restaurants, cafes and bars.

“In particular, we recognise HIAKAI as an outstanding restaurant for our region, winning Best Specialty Restaurant and chef Monique Fiso named as Chef of the Year, along with category winners Floriditas for winning Best Casual Restaurant, and chef Asher Boote of Hillside and Daisy’s for taking out Champions for Change.

“With a total of 22 local eateries listed as finalists, and 14 of those earning hats, this is a solid testament to the talent, passion and creativity of our restaurateurs; firmly cementing Wellington as the culinary capital of New Zealand,” she adds.

Monique Fiso from HIAKAI says her entire team are thrilled with the win, acknowledging support from her partner and HIAKAI Co-Owner Katie Monteith for her creative direction and pushing the team to do the best they can.

“It was also great to see people who had been hustling for many years get recognised in the awards - like the team at Floriditas - we know the work that goes in behind the scenes and understand what it takes.”

“I started in the kitchen 14 years ago, it’s taken 20 years to get here and achieve three hats, it’s just surreal.”

To further support Wellington’s vibrant culinary scene, the Visa Wellington On a Plate team are continuing efforts to encourage dining out in the CBD and greater Wellington region.

Meikle adds, “we know that there are less people out and about in the city as many workplaces shift to working from home, among other flexible options, however hospitality is still open for business.

“This move has a real impact on many operators who are still recovering from the last lockdown, so we’re calling on Wellingtonians to go out and support our incredible restaurateurs while it’s safe to do so,” she says.

The awards announcement comes after the open call for Visa Wellington On a Plate submissions, with the annual culinary festival planned to go ahead this August. Submissions for events close on February 23, 2022.

The 2021/2022 Cuisine Good Food Award Wellington finalists and ‘hatted’ restaurants are listed below:

‘Hatted’ eateries:

50/50 - one hat

Atlas - one hat

Bellamys by Logan Brown - one hat

Boulcott St Bistro - one hat

Capitol - one hat

Charley Noble - one hat

Field & Green - one hat

Floriditas - two hats

Hiakai - three hats

Highwater Eatery - one hat

Hillside - one hat

Hippopotamus - two hats

Logan Brown - two hats

Ortega Fish Shack - one hat

Rita - two hats

Shepherd - two hats

Ones to watch:

Amok

Cinderella

Dragons

Jano Bistro

Mason

Shed 5

Salty Pidgin

WBC

© Scoop Media

