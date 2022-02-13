Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shepherd The Boss In The Wind And Rain

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Race winner Rowan Shepherd leads the pack in tricky conditions at Hampton Downs. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Reigning champion Rowan Shepherd took his second win of the weekend in the third round of the Toyota 86 Championship this morning at Hampton Downs - beating Simon Evans into second place in very challenging conditions on and off the track.

Shepherd was able to out drag championship leader and pole position holder Evans away from the line in soaking wet and very windy conditions but had to wait for the second half of the race before he was able to build anything approaching a comfortable lead.

Afterwards Shepherd revealed that the weekend was challenging for the Action Motorsports team both on and off the track.

"The car was an absolute jet and that made it a lot easier for me to go a good job," he said afterwards. "My engineer Kerry is working from home having been identified as a close contact so it has made it all the more challenging this weekend. That win's for him."

Victory narrowed the gap in the championship points table to Evans even further but the Giltrap Racing veteran was able to come home in a comfortable second place for another decent points haul.

Third after a very strong performance was Formula Ford champion Matthew McCutcheon. His race included passes on Dion Pitt and Hugo Allan and he was delighted with both his podium and his speed in the treacherous conditions.

"That was awesome, I didn’t know what to expect," he said. "It was great to fight back to get that third place. It was definitely very tricky out there and it was obvious there was really only one ideal single lane around the track. It was incredibly hard to find grip off that line so I'm very pleased I was able to make the progress I did. Hopefully we'll have similar conditions in the final race."

Further back in what was, understandably, something of a processional race, there was a good battle for the minor placings between Dion Pitt, Hugo Allan, Justin Allen, Marco Giltrap, Ronan Murphy and Race 2 winner John Penny. Unfortunately for Penny, a ten second post-race penalty following early contact with Brock Gilchrist pushed him down the results table.

That battle was eventually resolved in Allan’s favour while Pitt survived a wild sideways moment at turn two and three in the heat of battle early on to claim fifth. Justin Allen took another top ten result with sixth and was followed home by Marco Giltrap, Ronan Murphy, John Penny and Clay Osborne to round out the top ten.

The final race of the weekend takes place this afternoon with a grid based on points scored from the first three races.

2022 TOYOTA 86 CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3 – HAMPTON DOWNS – RACE 3

Pos#NAMETEAM
11Rowan SHEPHERDAction Motorsport
24Simon EVANSGiltrap Group Motorsport
396Matthew MCCUTCHEONAction Motorsport
423Hugo ALLANThe Heart of Racing
55Dion PITTAction Motorsport
699Justin ALLENInternational Motorsport
784Marco GILTRAPGiltrap Group Motorsport
891Ronan MURPHYAction Motorsport
915Clay OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
1072Zac STICHBURYMackenzie Motorsport
118Mark MALLARDMark Mallard Racing
1222John PENNYAction Motorsport
1355Christina ORR WESTDayle ITM
14222Todd FOSTERInternational Motorsport
1514Fynn OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
1625Chelsea HERBERTThe Heart of Racing
179Sam COTTERILLInternational Motorsport
1811Will MORTONiMac Race Engineering
1910Brock GILCHRISTCareVets Racing

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 