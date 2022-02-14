The Alpaca Social Club With Special Guest Cousin Alice

The Alpaca Social Club plays fresh sounds from exotic lands. The music has a flavour of Arabic, Celtic, funk, soul and gypsy jazz cultures. The two musicians at its core are pianist and accordionist Craig Denham and bassouki player and guitarist Jon Sanders. Fans describe their live show as “a pyrotechnic display of dazzling virtuosity” and “a quantum leaping musical curiosity”.

Cousin Alice creates a completely unique sound, gritty, sweet, and heartfelt, delivered with a shot or two of humour. Her voice has been likened by one listener to "a cross between Tom Waits, Peggy Lee and Marianne Faithfull." Alice seduces audiences with her smoky voice. It’s a musical marriage to behold.

Alpaca Social Club have brought their own unique take to Alice’s music on and off for years now performing together when they have happened to find themselves in the same city or festival.

Itinerary

Wednesday 2 March 7:30pm Te Awamutu

The Woolshed Theatre

$25 (plus fees) Eventfinda

In Association with Backstage Pass

Thursday 3 March 7:30pm Coromandel

Hauraki House Theatre

$25 Tickets: Coromandel Town Information Centre

Doors open at 7pm. Refreshments available

Friday 4 March 7:30pm Thames

The Back Room

$25 Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

Saturday 5 March 7:30pm Katikati

Arts Junction

$20 Members, $25 Non-members Door sales only

Doors open at 7pm

Sunday 6 March 7pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Tickets: Library or online at www.trybooking.com

Wednesday 9 March 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

$30 https://www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz/home

Thursday 10 March 7pm Whanganui

Whanganui Repertory Theatre

$28 Tickets: Royal Whanganui Opera House

https://RWOH.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/40723

Saturday 12 March 7pm Picton

Picton Little Theatre

$20 Eventfinda; Cash Sales at Summit Real Estate

Sunday 13 March 8pm Reefton

Reefton Club

Adult $20; Student $10; Family $50

Ph (03)7328542 or Door Sales

Monday 14 March 7pm Lincoln

The Laboratory

$20 Tickets: At the Bar or Phone 03 3253006

Tuesday 15 March 7:00pm Geraldine

Barkers Eatery , Talbot St (doors open at 6.30pm)

$40 (includes light supper) Tickets: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street, Geraldine (Cash Sales Only)

Wednesday 16 March 7pm Fairlie

Albury Hall

$20 Heartlands Resource & Information Centre, Fairlie

Thursday 17 March 7:30pm Oamaru

Oamaru Opera House

$20 - $25 (plus fee) oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

Friday 18 March 7:30pm Cromwell

Tarras Community Church

Adults $35; Seniors $30; Student $5 www.artscentral.co.nz

Saturday 19 March 7:30pm Arrowtown

Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall

$20 Eventbrite.co.nz

Sunday 20 March 8pm Gore

Eastern Southland Gallery

$30 General Admission; $25 Members; $10 Students

Tickets: Eastern Southland Gallery

Tuesday 22 March 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre

$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Wednesday 23 March 8pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 Door Sales

Bar will be open

Saturday 26 March 7:30pm Balcairn

Balcairn Hall $25 www.balcairnhall.com

Tickets: Sally Mac's, Amberley; Sefton Garage;

Stan's 7 day Pharmacy, Rangiora

Sunday 27 March 7pm Kaikōura

The Mayfair Arts & Culture Centre

$25 www.themayfair.org.nz

Doors open at 7pm

Tuesday 29 March 8pm Westport

Denniston Dog

$10 Tickets: BullerREAP, 111 Palmerston St

Wednesday 30 March 8pm Takaka

The Mussel Inn

$15 Door Sales

Thursday 31 March 8pm Nelson

The Boathouse

$20 Eventbrite

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

