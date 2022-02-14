The Alpaca Social Club With Special Guest Cousin Alice
The Alpaca Social Club plays fresh sounds from exotic lands. The music has a flavour of Arabic, Celtic, funk, soul and gypsy jazz cultures. The two musicians at its core are pianist and accordionist Craig Denham and bassouki player and guitarist Jon Sanders. Fans describe their live show as “a pyrotechnic display of dazzling virtuosity” and “a quantum leaping musical curiosity”.
Cousin Alice creates a completely unique sound, gritty, sweet, and heartfelt, delivered with a shot or two of humour. Her voice has been likened by one listener to "a cross between Tom Waits, Peggy Lee and Marianne Faithfull." Alice seduces audiences with her smoky voice. It’s a musical marriage to behold.
Alpaca Social Club have brought their own unique take to Alice’s music on and off for years now performing together when they have happened to find themselves in the same city or festival.
Itinerary
Wednesday 2 March 7:30pm Te Awamutu
The Woolshed Theatre
$25 (plus fees) Eventfinda
In Association with Backstage Pass
Thursday 3 March 7:30pm Coromandel
Hauraki House Theatre
$25 Tickets: Coromandel Town Information Centre
Doors open at 7pm. Refreshments available
Friday 4 March 7:30pm Thames
The Back Room
$25 Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz
Saturday 5 March 7:30pm Katikati
Arts Junction
$20 Members, $25 Non-members Door sales only
Doors open at 7pm
Sunday 6 March 7pm Opotiki
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
$20 Tickets: Library or online at www.trybooking.com
Wednesday 9 March 7:30pm New Plymouth
4th Wall Theatre
$30 https://www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz/home
Thursday 10 March 7pm Whanganui
Whanganui Repertory Theatre
$28 Tickets: Royal Whanganui Opera House
https://RWOH.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/40723
Saturday 12 March 7pm Picton
Picton Little Theatre
$20 Eventfinda; Cash Sales at Summit Real Estate
Sunday 13 March 8pm Reefton
Reefton Club
Adult $20; Student $10; Family $50
Ph (03)7328542 or Door Sales
Monday 14 March 7pm Lincoln
The Laboratory
$20 Tickets: At the Bar or Phone 03 3253006
Tuesday 15 March 7:00pm Geraldine
Barkers Eatery , Talbot St (doors open at 6.30pm)
$40 (includes light supper) Tickets: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street, Geraldine (Cash Sales Only)
Wednesday 16 March 7pm Fairlie
Albury Hall
$20 Heartlands Resource & Information Centre, Fairlie
Thursday 17 March 7:30pm Oamaru
Oamaru Opera House
$20 - $25 (plus fee) oamaruoperahouse.co.nz
Friday 18 March 7:30pm Cromwell
Tarras Community Church
Adults $35; Seniors $30; Student $5 www.artscentral.co.nz
Saturday 19 March 7:30pm Arrowtown
Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall
$20 Eventbrite.co.nz
Sunday 20 March 8pm Gore
Eastern Southland Gallery
$30 General Admission; $25 Members; $10 Students
Tickets: Eastern Southland Gallery
Tuesday 22 March 7:30pm Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre
$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre
Wednesday 23 March 8pm Barrytown
Barrytown Hall
$20 Door Sales
Bar will be open
Saturday 26 March 7:30pm Balcairn
Balcairn Hall $25 www.balcairnhall.com
Tickets: Sally Mac's, Amberley; Sefton Garage;
Stan's 7 day Pharmacy, Rangiora
Sunday 27 March 7pm Kaikōura
The Mayfair Arts & Culture Centre
Doors open at 7pm
Tuesday 29 March 8pm Westport
Denniston Dog
$10 Tickets: BullerREAP, 111 Palmerston St
Wednesday 30 March 8pm Takaka
The Mussel Inn
$15 Door Sales
Thursday 31 March 8pm Nelson
The Boathouse
$20 Eventbrite
Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.
...