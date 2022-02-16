Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

76 Musicians On Stage Together When The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Performs Tomorrow

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia

While ‘Red light’ imposed audience safety restrictions continues to result in live events across New Zealand being cancelled or postponed, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) have chosen to proceed with the opening of their 2022 concert season with two live performances at the Auckland Town Hall tomorrow, Thursday 17 February.

These events will be the orchestra’s first concerts in front of live audiences since Auckland moved into level 4 lockdown in August last year.

“Our audiences have been unwavering in their loyalty to the APO,” said Barbara Glaser, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Chief Executive.

“Right from the first lockdown, they have continued to show their support by buying tickets, riding out cancellations, postponements, and artist changes. They have stuck by us through all the uncertainty, no matter what this pandemic has thrown our way.”

A concert of this scale would normally attract a sold-out audience of more than 1200 patrons but under ‘red light’ restrictions no more than 100 audience members will be able to attend.

To accommodate this the APO has implemented a ballot system to give 100 existing ticket holders the chance to attend the final dress rehearsal on Thursday morning and a further 100 ticket holders will be able to attend the live performance that same evening. The APO’s performance will also be live-streamed to the remaining audience members.

The APO is working with the Auckland Live team to coordinate the venue logistics for these performances and to ensure patrons are socially distanced and masked at all times. Attendees will also be required to present their vaccine passes before entering the venue.

Joining a full APO ensemble of 74 musicians on stage will be Music Director Giordano Bellincampi conducting and New Zealand String Quartet violinist Monique Lapins as soloist.

The New Zealand Herald Premier Series: Magnificent Mendelssohn

Thursday 17 February

Auckland Town Hall

Conductor: Giordano Bellincampi

Violin: Monique Lapins

Gade Echoes of Ossian

Mendelssohn Violin Concerto

Dvořák Symphony No.8

apo.co.nz/magnificent-mendelssohn

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

- 100% of APO musicians and staff are vaccinated and both APO and Auckland Live support the vaccine pass mandate covering public attendance at events.

- More detailed information about the APO’s Covid-19 Protection Framework can be found here: apo.co.nz/covid19-framework

