Guptill, Ferguson Return For Home Ford Trophy Stretch

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The ACES have returned home from a successful trip to Dunedin and now take on Canterbury in two Ford Trophy clashes at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

The sides will first square off on Friday 18th before doing it all again on Sunday 20th February.

Four games in seven days present the opportunity to build on the ACES recent Plunket Shield form, having secured a pair of outright victories to start the four-day campaign.

Simon Keene, who took match figures of 7-38 on Plunket Shield debut earlier this week, joins the 50-over squad for the first time.

Experienced duo Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson return to the squad as the ACES push for a Grand Final spot.

All matches will be played behind closed doors under the Red Phase of the Protection Framework.

