Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Choc Guide Biscuits Are Back! (Just In Time For Valentine’s…)

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Girl Guiding NZ

Griffin’s have pulled out all the stops to get the iconic Choc Guide biscuits back on Kiwi supermarket shelves in time for Valentine’s Day.

Following a hugely successful campaign to bring back Guide biscuits in 2019 and 2020, GirlGuiding NZ’s partnership with Griffin’s will once again deliver biscuit-y nostalgia to your local Countdown, SuperValue, and FreshChoice supermarkets.

GM Experience and Engagement of GirlGuiding NZ, Lauren McKinnon, thinks the timing might be just right for those looking to impress this 14th.

“Whether you’re celebrating with your Valentine or your Galentines, why not show you really care about them - and the girls of Aotearoa - with a pack of Choc Guide biscuits?” she says.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, notes that New Zealanders have already munched their way through well over half a million packets of Guide biscuits since their launch in 2019.

“Guide biscuits have been a big hit with customers since we brought them back. And it’s wonderful that everyone’s favourite choccy treat will sneak their way into a few Valentine’s celebrations this year – customers can share the love and give back to one of New Zealand’s most loved causes,” she says.

Each packet of biscuits sold delivers $1 to GirlGuiding NZ, which supports their work with thousands of girls and young women around the country. McKinnon says it’s an invaluable fundraiser for the charity.

“As an organisation, we obviously want to put all our focus on our girls - building their confidence and giving them great life skills. But we have to be financially sustainable to do that effectively. That’s why we’re so thankful to have Griffin’s and Countdown supporting us like they do,” she says.

Choc Guide biscuits will only be available for a very limited time, so don’t miss your chance to grab a packet for you… or someone you love.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Girl Guiding NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 