Choc Guide Biscuits Are Back! (Just In Time For Valentine’s…)

Griffin’s have pulled out all the stops to get the iconic Choc Guide biscuits back on Kiwi supermarket shelves in time for Valentine’s Day.

Following a hugely successful campaign to bring back Guide biscuits in 2019 and 2020, GirlGuiding NZ’s partnership with Griffin’s will once again deliver biscuit-y nostalgia to your local Countdown, SuperValue, and FreshChoice supermarkets.

GM Experience and Engagement of GirlGuiding NZ, Lauren McKinnon, thinks the timing might be just right for those looking to impress this 14th.

“Whether you’re celebrating with your Valentine or your Galentines, why not show you really care about them - and the girls of Aotearoa - with a pack of Choc Guide biscuits?” she says.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, notes that New Zealanders have already munched their way through well over half a million packets of Guide biscuits since their launch in 2019.

“Guide biscuits have been a big hit with customers since we brought them back. And it’s wonderful that everyone’s favourite choccy treat will sneak their way into a few Valentine’s celebrations this year – customers can share the love and give back to one of New Zealand’s most loved causes,” she says.

Each packet of biscuits sold delivers $1 to GirlGuiding NZ, which supports their work with thousands of girls and young women around the country. McKinnon says it’s an invaluable fundraiser for the charity.

“As an organisation, we obviously want to put all our focus on our girls - building their confidence and giving them great life skills. But we have to be financially sustainable to do that effectively. That’s why we’re so thankful to have Griffin’s and Countdown supporting us like they do,” she says.

Choc Guide biscuits will only be available for a very limited time, so don’t miss your chance to grab a packet for you… or someone you love.

© Scoop Media

