Netball New Zealand Announces Partnership With NETFIT NZ

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announce a new partnership with global netball digital and physical activation agency NETFIT Netball to launch NETFIT NZ.

NETFIT NZ’s launch into New Zealand coincides with the return to play at both the elite and community levels, with the bespoke NETFIT NZ App providing digital content and free access to coaching and fitness videos featuring quality content from Laura Langman, Courtney Tairi and Netball World Cup winning coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

“The creation of the NETFIT NZ App responds to netball’s need for a modern resource that gives the grassroots netball community relevant, engaging and empowering content from the world’s best,” said NNZ CEO Jennie Wyllie.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to collaboration and NETFIT NZ’s digital and physical programs complement the existing netball system within New Zealand and the Pacific to maximise a quality sports experience.”

NETFIT Netball founder and former elite veteran of 12 seasons, Sarah Wall said she was proud of the latest evolution of NETFIT through the NNZ partnership.

“Entertainment is at the heart of everything that we do and we’re excited about engaging with the New Zealand netball community who are the heartbeat of our sport,” Wall commented.

To celebrate the launch of NETFIT NZ, the NETFIT NZ App will be FREE to download and access until the 1st May 2022, providing the ideal opportunity for all netballers, coaches and parents to view world-class content ahead of the season.

Download the NETFIT NZ App here: https://geni.us/netfitnz



