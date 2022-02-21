Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 Reimagined – That’s A Wrap!

Monday, 21 February 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

The 2022 Art Deco Festival Napier has come and gone for another year, keeping the light brightly shining a spotlight on Napier’s art deco era heritage yet again. With an estimated 5000 tickets sold to 50+ events that were able to proceed, Festival organisers have been really pleased how the reimagined Festival went.

“The festival has a long tradition of attracting visitors to the region to celebrate Napier’s and the Region’s art deco era heritage.” Said Greg Howie, Festival Director.

“Festival attendance this year, while not in the same levels as previous years, the spirt and enthusiasm locals and visitors brought to the streets of Napier this year has been overwhelming. The event brough many thousands of locals and visitors to the streets of Napier over the weekend,” said Howie. “The streets were definitely alive and animated with lots of people flaunting their art deco fashion, with all the grace and style of the era. The inclusion of many vintage cars and drivers, many of whom have travelled from outside the region to join in the festivities added additional colour and movement to the city. From an event organiser’s perspective, we are delighted how the weekend celebration went. Bringing people into city, dining in restaurants, shopping, drinking in bars and giving a much-needed economic boost to the region. We believe the Festival has been a great success, considering the circumstances (COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines) for safely operating events and activities right now.”

The Art Deco Trust and Festival team want to thank everyone – from our loyal partners, sponsors, funders, performers and the army of volunteers and event support workers – who have assisted in making this year’s festival an unforgettable event. A special thank you to all the attendees who make the Festival the city-wide celebration. The resilience and fortitude of Hawke’s Bay residences continue to shine, post the Hawke’s Bay earthquakes of 1931, Hawke’s Bay has once again proved it comes out swinging and a match of any region in New Zealand.

While the 2022 Art Deco Festival and been and gone. The Trust is looking forward to bringing Winter Deco to Napier in 15–17 July 2022 and mark 15–20 February 2023 in your diaries for Art Deco Festival Napier 2023!

