Prime Video Announces Start Of Production On Australian Amazon Original Series Deadloch Starring Kiwi Madeleine Sami

Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Alicia Gardiner and Nina Oyama star in the new original series from the critically acclaimed Aussie writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, aka ‘The Kates’

Prime Video, Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions today announced the start of production on the new Australian Amazon Original comedy series, Deadloch. From the creative minds of comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, the series will film exclusively in Southern Tasmania, and star Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Alicia Gardiner and Nina Oyama. The eight-part Tasmanian noir crime comedy will film from February to May 2022 with acclaimed Australian directors Ben Chessell (The Great, Giri/Haji), Gracie Otto (The Moth Effect, Seriously Red) and Beck Cole (Black Comedy, Wentworth) with Andy Walker (Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident) producing.

The large ensemble cast led by Kate Box (Fires, Wentworth), Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers), Alicia Gardiner (Wakefield, Offspring), and also includes comedian Tom Ballard, Nina Oyama (Utopia), Susie Youssef (Rosehaven), Pamela Rabe (Wentworth), Kris McQuade (Rosehaven), Duncan Fellows (The Letdown), Harvey Zielinski (Don’t Look Deeper), Shaun Martindale (The Tailings), Katie Robertson (Five Bedrooms), Nick Simpson-Deeks (Winners & Losers), Mia Morrissey (Home and Away), Leonie Whyman (Dark Place) and Mick Davies (Rosehaven) with Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard and Naarah.

The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case, fastidious local Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough as guts blow in from Darwin, Senior Investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food and culture Winter “Feastival”, the trio has to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said, “We are so incredibly thrilled to be bringing our story to life in lutruwita (Tasmania) with this extraordinary team of creatives. The fact that our Australian feminist noir crime comedy will launch globally on Prime Video for 200 million Prime members to see is mind-blowing. Powerhouses Kate Box and Madeleine Sami are leading a brilliant ensemble of actors. And most of all, we’re so grateful they’re all involved so that we never have to learn lines ever again.”

Kevin Whyte, Guesswork Television said, “We loved Deadloch from the first moment the Kates shared it with us five years ago and when the team at Prime Video had the same instant excitement, we knew we had found our partners. Making TV with the Kates for the third time, being back in Tassie and working again with the incomparable Andy Walker makes Deadloch pretty much TV nirvana.

Written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan along with Kim Wilson, Christian White, Anchuli Felicia King, Kristy Fisher and Madeleine Sami. Produced by Andy Walker, Showrunners/Producers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. Co-Producer Fiona McConaghy and Executive producers Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan.

