Why Salsa Dancing Is Just The Right Kind Of Self-Care You Need

While some took the pandemic time to improve their health and fitness, many others found themselves less active and oftentimes distracted by many additional responsibilities. The result has been that a lot of us have failed to properly look after ourselves since the pandemic hit. As the world begins to adjust to the ‘new normal’, 2022 may be just the year to get going again and to practice some much overdue self-care – and Salsa dancing may be just the ticket.

This is because Salsa is fun and engaging, making it feel a lot less like ‘exercise’ and a lot more like a ‘good night out’. It’s also comparatively kind on your joints, beginner friendly, and can generally fit into any schedule, thanks to the availability of both online and in-person class options. Through dancing, you’re also able to build stamina, get a full-body workout, and improve brain and heart health.

Another benefit of Salsa dancing is that it's a social activity, which makes it a great panacea for the negative mental and emotional toll placed on us during the last 2 years' long periods of isolation. It's also possible to learn Salsa without directly working with a partner, so it's a wonderful Covid-safe exercise option.

It’s indeed time to take stock of our mental, emotional, and physical health once again, and to put into practice new, healthier habits. Salsa dancing is a great activity to add to your life, as it promotes better physical health outcomes as well mental and emotional upliftment, thanks to social interaction, learning something new, and the excellent release of endorphins. So, if you’re looking to get fit, improve your mental health, and re-establish relationships with others, Salsa dancing is a clear winner when it comes to promoting self-care.

