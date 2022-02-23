Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Why Salsa Dancing Is Just The Right Kind Of Self-Care You Need

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 6:37 am
Press Release: Sydney Salsa Classes

While some took the pandemic time to improve their health and fitness, many others found themselves less active and oftentimes distracted by many additional responsibilities. The result has been that a lot of us have failed to properly look after ourselves since the pandemic hit. As the world begins to adjust to the ‘new normal’, 2022 may be just the year to get going again and to practice some much overdue self-care – and Salsa dancing may be just the ticket. 

This is because Salsa is fun and engaging, making it feel a lot less like ‘exercise’ and a lot more like a ‘good night out’. It’s also comparatively kind on your joints, beginner friendly, and can generally fit into any schedule, thanks to the availability of both online and in-person class options. Through dancing, you’re also able to build stamina, get a full-body workout, and improve brain and heart health. 

Another benefit of Salsa dancing – as offered by SydneySalsaClasses.com.au – is that it’s a social activity, which makes it a great panacea for the negative mental and emotional toll placed on us during the last 2 years’ long periods of isolation. It’s also possible to learn Salsa without directly working with a partner, so it’s a wonderful Covid-safe exercise option.

It’s indeed time to take stock of our mental, emotional, and physical health once again, and to put into practice new, healthier habits. Salsa dancing is a great activity to add to your life, as it promotes better physical health outcomes as well mental and emotional upliftment, thanks to social interaction, learning something new, and the excellent release of endorphins. So, if you’re looking to get fit, improve your mental health, and re-establish relationships with others, Salsa dancing is a clear winner when it comes to promoting self-care.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Sydney Salsa Classes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 