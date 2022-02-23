Personal Structures Will Open In Venice On 23rd April 2022

22 February 2022

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is proud to announce that the sixth edition of Personal Structures, the biennial contemporary art exhibition that invites artists and creative minds from across the world, will open in Venice, Italy, from the 23rd of April to the 27th of November, 2022, with press previews and opening events on the 21st and 22nd of April in all ECC locations.

The extensive exhibition will feature a wide selection of artworks from internationally-renowned and emerging artists, photographers, and sculptors, as well as showcase projects by worldwide academic institutions, all of which will be exhibited in the historical venues of Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, located in the heart of the Venetian city.

This year, the exhibition will revolve around the idea of reflections, understood as both the image created from a mirrored surface as well as a thought, idea, or opinion formed from meditation. At Personal Structures, the theme of reflections will embody the dual meaning of, on the one hand, a visible episode perceived by the eyes; and, on the other, a mental deed stemming from the action of thinking and pondering with the mind. As envisioned by the ECC curatorial team, the act of reflecting carries the potential to foresee possibilities and the responsibility of imagining a better future.

A selection of nearly 200 participants will gather in Venice to present their views on this theme. A few of the artists and galleries that have confirmed their participation include Martin Parr, Donald Martiny, the Museum of the Mind, Calvin Chih-Hao Teng, Galerie Myrtis, Albert Scopin, Ben Bergman Gallery, Daniel Pesta, Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, Karen Sewell, Valerie Goodman Gallery. The exhibition will also pay tribute to the persona and work of conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner, whose past collaborations with the European Cultural Centre will be remembered with a special installation at Palazzo Bembo.

