Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Personal Structures Will Open In Venice On 23rd April 2022

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 7:23 am
Press Release: European Cultural Centre

22 February 2022

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is proud to announce that the sixth edition of Personal Structures, the biennial contemporary art exhibition that invites artists and creative minds from across the world, will open in Venice, Italy, from the 23rd of April to the 27th of November, 2022, with press previews and opening events on the 21st and 22nd of April in all ECC locations.

The extensive exhibition will feature a wide selection of artworks from internationally-renowned and emerging artists, photographers, and sculptors, as well as showcase projects by worldwide academic institutions, all of which will be exhibited in the historical venues of Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, located in the heart of the Venetian city. 

This year, the exhibition will revolve around the idea of reflections, understood as both the image created from a mirrored surface as well as a thought, idea, or opinion formed from meditation. At Personal Structures, the theme of reflections will embody the dual meaning of, on the one hand, a visible episode perceived by the eyes; and, on the other, a mental deed stemming from the action of thinking and pondering with the mind. As envisioned by the ECC curatorial team, the act of reflecting carries the potential to foresee possibilities and the responsibility of imagining a better future. 

A selection of nearly 200 participants will gather in Venice to present their views on this theme. A few of the artists and galleries that have confirmed their participation include Martin Parr, Donald Martiny, the Museum of the Mind, Calvin Chih-Hao Teng, Galerie Myrtis, Albert Scopin, Ben Bergman Gallery, Daniel Pesta, Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, Karen Sewell, Valerie Goodman Gallery. The exhibition will also pay tribute to the persona and work of conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner, whose past collaborations with the European Cultural Centre will be remembered with a special installation at Palazzo Bembo.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from European Cultural Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 