Premiere Date And Trailer Released For Psychological Horror The Twin

Starring Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree, The Twin to be Release in Theaters and Stream Exclusively on Shudder Friday, May 6th

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer and premiere date for the original film The Twin. Starring Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies, Lights Out) and Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches, Outlander), the highly anticipated Scandinavian horror film from Shudder and RLJE Films will have a day-and-date release on Friday, May 6, premiering on Shudder platforms in the US, Canada, UKI and ANZ, as well as in theaters, On Demand and Digital in the US and Canada.

In The Twin, following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel (Palmer) and husband Anthony (Cree) relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son in the hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him.

The English-language debut of writer/director Taneli Mustonen took part in Frontieres Platform, the genre-focused event run by Fantasia and Cannes’ Marché du Film and won the best fiction award at industry showcase Finnish Film Affair last year, as well as best project at the BIFAN development forum in Korea.

Written by Taneli Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvärinen and produced by Don Films’ Aleksi Hyvärinen (“Arrhythmia,” “Lake Bodom”), The Twin is executive produced by Joris van Wijk, Shudder’s Emily Gotto, Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff, and Post Control Helsinki’s Toni Valla. The film is backed by Shudder, Playtime, Nordisk Film, the Finnish Film Foundation, Estonian Film Institute and the Finnish television channel MTV3.

