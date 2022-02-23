Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Millbrook Classic Set To Support Kiwi Professionals

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Open

Set to be played over the weekend of 2-3 April, the tournament organisers of the New Zealand Open are excited to unveil a new one-off Pro-Am event called the Millbrook Classic. The new event aims to provide support for Kiwi professional golfers, many of whom have been adversely affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with limited playing opportunities.

When announcing the cancellation of the 2022 New Zealand Open, tournament organisers indicated they intended to hold a smaller Pro-Am event that could be hosted within the red light setting of the COVID Protection Framework. The Millbrook Classic will feature New Zealand Professionals, some of the country’s best elite amateur players and will have a total prize-purse of $150,000.

New Zealand Open Tournament Chairman, John Hart says that the team recognised the need to support our New Zealand based players who have had a very difficult time in the past two years.

“Since the pandemic hit our shores, Kiwi professionals have been faced with restrictions not only cancelling events here in New Zealand, but also affecting the ability to travel to tournaments throughout the world.”

“We are delighted that we have been able to pull the Millbrook Classic together in such a short amount of time. My thanks go to Millbrook Resort for their amazing ongoing support. Their funding, combined with an allocation of funding from the Regional Events Fund, assistance from one of the New Zealand Open sponsors, and from Golf New Zealand, has allowed us to stage this two-day Pro-Am and hopefully relieve some financial pressure for the players,” said Hart.

The Millbrook Classic invited professional field will comprise 28 playing spots (26 professionals and 2 elite amateurs), each of whom will be paired with a paying amateur.

The (Pro-Am) amateur field entrant fee will not only be covering their own costs, but also the accommodation and golfing costs of one of the invited professionals for the Millbrook Classic.

“Our aim is to make this a special occasion for the professionals, with prize money being disrib across the whole field. This will allow visiting players to stay at Millbrook Resort for the three nights at no cost, and any costs of getting to and from the event being well and truly offset by the prize pool,” said Hart.

About the Millbrook Classic Pro-Am

  • The Millbrook Classic Pro-Am tournament will be held at Millbrook Resort across the weekend of 2 -3 April 2022. Played across 36 holes, both rounds will be played on the newly opened Coronet course.
  • The Millbrook Classic Professional field will comprise a minimum of 28 playing spots (26 professionals and two elite amateurs).
  • The Millbrook Classic Professional field will compete for a purse of $140,000, and a further $10,000 to be allocated to the leading five professionals within the Pro-Am section of the event, bringing the total purse to $150,000.
  • The Professional field will be selected from both the NZPGA Order of Merit standings for 2021 and 2022, as well as from the Charles Tour Order of Merit standings for both years.
  • Golf NZ will also invite two of their elite amateur players to contest this event.

