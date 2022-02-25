Singer Songwriter Jamie Mcdell's New Self-titled Album Out Today

Critically acclaimed, New Zealand born singer songwriter Jamie McDell releases her highly anticipated self-titled album today through ABC Music.

The enchanting artist recorded her fourth studio album in Nashville, teaming up with Nash Chambers in his eastside studio and drawing on the amazing musical talents of Dan Dugmore, Jedd Hughes, Dennis Crouch, Shawn Fichter, Jerry Roe, Jimmy Wallace, Tony Lucido and Ross Holmes, along with guests such as the McCrary Sisters, Robert Ellis, Erin Rae and Tom Busby.

Containing Jamie’s most brutally honest moments, in both writing and performance, this new long player features musicians and production that takes you on modern journey through 70s folk and country, blended with a healthy dose of roots and rock.

The 13-track album includes Jamie’s singles ‘Dream Team’, ‘Not Ready Yet’ and the stunning current release, ‘Poor Boy’.

This track has debuted in the Countrytown Radio Airplay chart and features Tom Busby of Busby Marou fame. It was written by Jamie to acknowledge the powerful influence of her father. Jamie says, “I hope that he knows what a wonderful father he has been, how much he’s taught us about what’s truly important.”

Explaining how the partnership with Tom Busby came about, Jamie explains, “I had opened a show in Auckland, NZ for Busby Marou and that sparked the idea of me joining the boys on an Australian tour. Tom has been super supportive of my music ever since and I absolutely love the tone of his voice and how it elevates this track! View acoustic video HERE.

JAMIE MCDELL “JAMIE MCDELL” – Track-listing

Dream Team Botox Not Ready Yet Limousine Running Something More Poor Boy ft. Tom Busby Baggage Claim Sailor ft. The McCrary Sisters Worst Crime ft. Robert Ellis Mother’s Daughter Daddy Come Pick Me Up Where Are You Now ft. Erin Rae Boy Into A Man

Born in New Zealand, at the age of 7 McDell’s father left his job at an Auckland law firm to shift her mother, younger sister and Jamie onto the high seas and began living aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean. It’s here Jamie wrote her first song, a sea shanty to the dolphins. Also on that yacht lived a small collection of her parents’ favourite cassette tapes, which luckily included albums by Jimmy Buffett, John Denver and James Taylor. The young artist quickly formed a particularly strong bond with these records and she fondly remembers watching her parents perform Buffett duets - and occasionally chiming in, learning how to harmonise with her mother. An eager learner, Jamie then picked up the guitar after studying her fathers’ John Denver chord book collection and has never looked back.

Now at age 28, New Zealand singer/songwriter Jamie McDell has achieved a prolific amount in her formative years. Being signed to EMI at age 16 sparked the beginning of a successful musical journey, making her a household name across the nation. With the release of her debut album ‘Six Strings and a Sailboat’, she went on to achieve Gold album sales, receive three NZ Music Award nominations, winning Best Pop Album of 2013. Then her sophomore record ‘Ask Me Anything’ gained global attention, seeing album track ‘Moon Shines Red’ featured on American TV series Pretty Little Liars.

In March 2017 Jamie made trip to Nashville, looking for a change of scenery and to connect with the environment that birthed much of the music throughout her youth. It’s here she wrote the songs that would make up the fabric for her third record “Extraordinary Girl”. She met with expat Australian producer Nash Chambers for coffee one day and decided they shared the same musical values. Not long after that meeting McDell arranged to fund her first independent record “Extraordinary Girl”, which was recorded over the space of two days later in 2017 at House of Blues studio in Nashville. She then returned home for the albums’ release, promotion and supporting tours throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Then in early 2019 Jamie relocated to Toronto, Ontario for a new chapter and to be closer to Nashville. It’s here she found herself sitting on the floor of her tiny apartment, feeling overwhelmed and frustrated with a friend in a troubled relationship, and out came the powerful song, Botox. “It’s a story depicting the dangers of silencing our instincts and compromising our values, just because a significant other has you convinced that you need fixing” Jamie says. This track would then fuel a new era of unapologetic honesty in McDell’s song-writing, and the release of The Botox EP.

After opening a US tour for Robert Ellis (Texas Piano Man) in early 2020, Jamie made her return to Nashville to begin working on this new studio album.

