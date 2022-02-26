C ARTS International Digital Online Performance Programme Comes To The New Zealand Fringe

The award-winning C ARTS digital online programme of performance and creative work comes to the New Zealand Fringe, Poneke (Wellington), in 2022, with a handpicked selection from the full C ARTS programme of over 50 shows.

The C ARTS New Zealand Fringe season features two cabaret pieces with French flair: Stefanie Rummel invites you to live life the French way in Chansons: Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel and Me, while Eliane Morel’s operatic Disenchanted: A Cabaret of Twisted Fairy Tales explores the darker side of well-known fairytale characters.

There is dance from Japanese artists Chiharu Kuronuma and Teruki Okamoto with I/O – a quadruple-bill of four short multi-artform pieces fusing dance with juggling, projection and calligraphy – and from Israeli dancer and choreographer Tal Levy Cohen with Tal, an examination of her experiences with bulimia through dance and storytelling.

The selection showcases very different pieces of theatre from around the word. Three solo pieces from the US address issues for our time, and all times: Diana Varco’s Shattered is a satirical, searing and moving piece of personal storytelling. Deaon Griffin-Pressley’s physical theatre piece Satan vs God investigates the fall of Lucifer and asks questions that remain taboo. Elise Robertson’s Imagining Rachel investigates the life and work of mid-twentieth century environmentalist Rachel Carson, and humankind’s relationship with nature. These three solo pieces, in each of which one actor plays several different characters, are shown alongside Hong Kong company Theatre Ronin’s ensemble production of Practice of Zen, folklore brought to life in a fable for the modern age.

This is a chance to see the cutting-edge international independent performance as part of the New Zealand Fringe until 12 March. Shows continue in the C ARTS year- round online programme.

Digital performance is a way for these artists to reach new international audiences and a way for audiences in New Zealand and around the world to experience international performance with a small carbon footprint. Tickets start from NZ$7.

See trailers for these shows here: vimeo.com/showcase/c-arts-nz-fringe-2022

NZ Fringe bookings for these shows, until 12 March: fringe.co.nz/programme

Bookings for all C ARTS shows, year-round: www.CtheArts.com

Show Listings

Chansons: Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel and Me

Stefanie Rummel (Germany/France/transnational)

Bienvenue! Live life the French way for one night. ‘Soul-touching’* stories about life, songs from ‘Ne me quitte pas’ (Brel) to ‘Milord’ (Piaf), performed in ‘brilliant showmanship’* by Stefanie Rummel and pianists. (*Audience review).

Website: www.stefanierummel.com and www.chansons.show

Trailer: vimeo.com/594145474

C digital Available now on-demand (1hr00) Cabaret and Variety (Musical theatre, Storytelling) (recommended for ages 12+)

Language: Sung in French and other languages, explained in English

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3462

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/chansons-songs-and-stories-from-piaf-brel-and-me

Disenchanted: A Cabaret of Twisted Fairy Tales

Eliane Morel (Australia) Why was the Wolf in Grandma’s bed? Did Sleeping Beauty consent? How does a goose inspire revolution? Join Madame d’Aulnoy in her salon. Best Show, Newcastle and Dubbo Fringes. ‘Refreshing’ RndYoungHowze.tumblr.com. ‘Magnifique’ (ChuckMooreReviewsAbout.tumblr.com).

Website: www.elianemorel.com/disenchanted-a-cabaret-of-twisted-fairy-tales Trailer: vimeo.com/674099167

C digital Available now on-demand (0hr54) Cabaret and Variety (Opera, Storytelling) (recommended for ages 14+)

Language: Performed in English

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3468

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/disenchanted-a-cabaret-of-twisted-fairy-tales

I/O

Chiharu Kuronuma and Teruki Okamoto (Japan)

A quadruple-bill of four pieces, two from calligrapher and choreographer Chiharu Kuronuma and two from juggler Teruki Okamoto. They investigate choreography as a part of a research process that unites dance and juggling with calligraphy and digital programming.

Websites: www.terukiokamoto.com/io and www.chiharukuronuma.com

Trailer: vimeo.com/582945548

C digital Available now on-demand (0hr50) Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus (Dance, Multimedia) (suitable for all ages)

Language: Non-verbal

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3415

NZ Fringe Booking: https://fringe.co.nz/show/i-o-chiharu-kuronuma-and-teruki-okamoto

Imagining Rachel

Elise Robertson (California, USA)

In this funny and deeply personal work, storyteller Elise Robertson unravels her own messy coming-of-age in an attempt to get to the truth about environmental icon/fellow Pittsburgher Rachel Carson’s nature, and the essence of nature itself.

Website: www.eliserobertson.com/imaginingrachel

Trailer: vimeo.com/582946107

C digital Available now on-demand (2hr00) Theatre (Solo show, New writing) (recommended for ages 12+)

Language: Performed in English

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3400

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/imagining-rachel

Practice of Zen

Theatre Ronin (Hong Kong)

Experience the spirit of Wuxia. Not a fairytale for grownups, but a medium to evoke thinking between the personal and social. Following 2019’s Hoichi the Earless, Theatre Ronin recreates folklore and the contemporary emotional landscape.

Website: www.theatreronin.com.hk/theatre-production

Trailer: vimeo.com/583619034

C digital Available now on-demand (0hr90) Theatre (Physical theatre, Contemporary) (recommended for ages 12+)

Language: Performed in Cantonese with English and Chinese subtitles

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3399

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/practice-of-zen

Satan vs God

DGP Theatre Productions (Florida, USA)

Lucifer, fallen angel, begs God’s forgiveness. Is Satan responsible for all he is accused of? Have we heard him testify? This solo tour-de-force explores issues of religion, faith and humanity that are normally taboo and or censored.

Website: www.deaongriffinpressley.com

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/582945709

C digital Available now on-demand (0hr51) Theatre (Physical theatre, New Writing) (recommended for ages 12+)

Language: Performed in English

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3398

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/satan-vs-god

Shattered

Diana Varco (California, USA)

A fast-paced, comedic and heartbreakingly raw solo show – about dating, dysfunction, and sexual devastation, told through the voices of 35 characters. ‘Truly epic’ (NoHoArtsDistrict.com). ‘Brave, soul-baring piece' **** (BouquetsBrickbatsReviews.com). ‘Varco inhabits the stage expertly and effortlessly’ ***** (BroadwayBaby.com).

Website: www.dianavarco.com

Trailer: vimeo.com/587630496

C digital Available now on-demand (1hr00) Theatre (True-life, Satire) (recommended for ages 16+)

Language: Performed in English

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3452

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/shattered

Tal

Tal Motion (Israel)

The story of a girl-woman dancer’s experiences with bulimia, and the way she healed through psychology and expressive arts. This inspiring piece exposes the mind and encourages us to explore our responsibilities as human beings. ‘Thoughtful and important’ (AYoungerTheatre.com).

Website: www.talmotion.com/online-show?lang=en

Trailer: vimeo.com/655554125

C digital Available now on-demand (1hr00) Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus (Dance, Theatre) (recommended for ages 14+)

Language: Performed in Hebrew with English subtitles

International Bookings: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3466

NZ Fringe Bookings: fringe.co.nz/show/tal

