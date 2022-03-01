Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Social Influencer Wins Big For Māori Television

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

A social media influencer has taken TV Personality of the Year at the NZTV Awards.

Nicola (Nix) Adams transitioned to television through Terei Tonight on Whakaata Māori, co-hosting the popular show with Pio Terei.

“I’m overwhelmed and a big mihi out to Pio and Māori Television for the opportunity as well as all the whānau who have always backed me,” she said.

Nix beat 10 other New Zealand personalities to claim the only award voted for by the public.

“Social has been my world, my voice and for the first time, I have no words.”

Nix joins other Whakaata Māori winners at the awards which had 530 entries from all broadcasters.

Rage Against the Rangatahi from Ngahuia Wade and Te Noni Ltd won Te Māngai Pāho, Best Reo Programme Award.

Loimata, The Sweetest Tears commissioned by Whakaata Māori won NZ On Air Best Documentary Award.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said it was a testament to the commitment of the production community through the challenges of COIVD.

“I’d also like to acknowledge our staff who work so hard to keep our operations running, seven days a week. Behind every piece of content, there is a small army committed to bringing our stories to Aotearoa, New Zealand,” he said.

Television Personality of the Year 2021

Nix Adams

Terei Tonight

Māori Television

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme 2021

Rage Against the Rangatahi MMXX\

Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe

Te Noni Ltd (Māori Television)

NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021

LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

