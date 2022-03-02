Are We The Only Large Event Game Enough To Run Under The Red Settings? Probably!

The Tiny House Expo is almost 3 weeks away, and we’re gearing up for our best event yet!

New Zealand’s largest tiny house event is back for 2022. Proudly sponsored by OneRoof, the Tiny House Expo will take place on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th March at Auckland Showgrounds.

New Zealand is over lockdowns and seeing their favourite events cancelled. After experiencing a small taste of semi-normal for Christmas….only to be met with a literal red light, sending everyone back in to zoom calls in pyjamas and Uber eats.

Don’t worry though - that Red Light isn’t holding us back, and we’re giving everyone a great reason to get out and spread those legs!

Let’s be clear - we’re running this event safely and within the guidelines provided. We like to push boundaries, but we’re not here to break rules.

There’s been a bit of a confusion about events running under the Red Light Settings, and we wanted to take a minute to reassure you that we’ve taken every step possible to ensure everyone we are running the event safely within guidance provided by MBIE.

We’ll be operating a bit like a shopping mall, with sections of defined spaces across the event both indoor and outdoor, clear entry and exit points, and staff members keeping on top of the head count for each defined space making sure we don’t exceed the 100 person limit in each space. We’ve almost doubled the minimum spacial requirements for each area too!

So it’ll be well worth the day out, to check out the event and wonder through some of the best Tiny Homes in New Zealand!

