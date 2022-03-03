Nick White To Step Down From Auckland Cricket After 16 Years

Nick White has decided to step away from the Head of Female Performance - HEARTS Head Coach role at the end of March 2022.



White has made a long-standing contribution to Auckland Cricket, including three years as the HEARTS Head Coach, winning the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield in his first season in charge.



"I have loved every second of my five years directly involved with the HEARTS and the many years before, with our under-age players and Auckland Cricket as a whole," White said.



"I take so many amazing memories with me from the last 16 years with Auckland Cricket.



"I look forward to closely following the ACES and HEARTS in the future and am excited by the depth we have in Auckland."



Director of Talent and Performance Daniel Archer acknowledged White's outstanding tenure at Auckland Cricket.



"Nick has been through various roles, from development and talent identification to club coaching and most recently leading the HEARTS Programme.



"His passion and commitment to the game of cricket and our people involved in it has been immense.



"We know this will not stop with Nick leaving this role as cricket is deep in his blood."



Chief Executive Iain Laxon also praised White's efforts, having started at the organisation around a similar time.



"Nick has done a huge range of things in his time with us and always with a huge amount of passion, enthusiasm, and integrity."



"Nick's recent focus as HEARTS Head Coach has really grown the quality of that programme and what it can help us achieve."

The team at Auckland Cricket wishes Nick all the best in the future and we look forward to catching up around the grounds.

