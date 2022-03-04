DIE! DIE! DIE! Release: The Vanish Session (Live At Roundhead Studios)

Of The Vanish Session out today, Andrew Wilson says, "We obviously can't tour at the moment, but we wanted to celebrate the release of 'This Not An Island Anymore' by performing live. Any live session needed to do the record justice, so we knew we needed to do it where and with who we recorded the album, and luckily, Roundhead was free! We were huge fans of Steven's Radio One live to air sessions, especially the Night Lunch one, so we asked Liam Hoffman from Night Lunch if he would make the visuals to make up for the lack of audience! We sent him the album and the lyrics, and he created the visual masterpiece which plays behind us!"

Tāmaki, by way of Ōtepoti post-punks, Die! Die! Die!’s seventh studio album This Is Not An Island Anymore, is out now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl.

Die! Die! Die! have always blended the perfect concoction of powerful and infectious post-punk, noise pop, shoegaze, lo-fi and punk rock. This Is Not An Island Anymore showcases this signature sound across nine raw and visceral tracks.

Speaking on the meaningfulness of the record, Andrew Wilson says, "This album is really special to all of us. We started this journey when Lachlan rejoined the band in 2018, and I feel this record ties up a lot of loose ends."

The long-running core team of guitarist/singer Andrew Wilson and the furious drumming of Michael Prain have been going strong since their formation as Die! Die! Die! back in 2003. In 2018, the band welcomed bassist Lachlan Anderson back into the band full time.

Wilson continues, "This is the best reflection of the band and our most honest record".

Since recording their debut album with Steve Albini (Shellac, Nirvana, PJ Harvey) in Chicago in 2005, Die! Die! Die! have worked with producers including Shayne Carter, Nick Roughan (The Skeptics), Chris Townend (Violent Femmes), and have written and recorded albums in New York, Dunedin, London and rural France.

Their indispensable collection of records, and their intense and unflinching live show, continue to drive their connection with audiences across the globe. Both are a telling reminder of why Die! Die! Die! are one of the most enduring and unapologetic bands to ever emerge out of Aotearoa.

This Is Not An Island Anymore, Available now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl.

