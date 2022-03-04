Dunedin Welcomes ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Matches And Players

Ōtepoti Dunedin will be the stage for exciting international cricket action this weekend, as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 tournament arrives in the city.

A virtual red carpet will be rolled out to welcome teams, including a special video message from Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins for the West Indies players, who are being hosted in Dunedin until their match on 9 March.

Tickets are now back on sale for the three matches in the city, with new provisions that allow fans to physically socially distance themselves, in accordance with health guidelines. Matches at University Oval include:

Saturday 5 March, Bangladesh v South Africa

Monday 7 March, New Zealand’s White Ferns v Bangladesh

Wednesday 9 March, West Indies v England.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says that while COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way Dunedin ordinarily likes to host significant events, the tournament will be an exciting moment in international sporting history.

“This is the first time Dunedin has been part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is a real milestone. Remarkably it will also be the first time local legend Suzie Bates will play an ODI in her hometown of Dunedin as a White Fern.

“We warmly welcome the teams and their support staff to the city and hope they enjoy playing at the beautiful University Oval.

“It’s been a challenging time for events everywhere and this has been no exception, so I’d like to acknowledge the work of ICC, Otago Cricket, and all of the teams involved, for their work in bringing this all together”.

For those not able to attend the matches, they will also be broadcast on Sky Sport, with selected matches also available free to air on Prime.

© Scoop Media

