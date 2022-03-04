Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Rugby League Appoint New CEO

Friday, 4 March 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Rugby League Board of Directors are delighted to announce Rebecca Russell as the new Chief Executive Officer effective from the 11th April 2022.

Rebecca Russell joins the ARL as the organisation moves through a transition phase guided by the ARL strategic plan. The thorough and robust recruitment and interview process was carried out by a panel from the Board seeking a fitting candidate that could lead the ARL in this direction.

Following the narrowing down of several worthy applicants, Chair Shane Price and the Board agreed that Rebecca Russell brings the leadership and experience that the ARL needs going forward.

“The success of the ARL is dependent upon effective governance. We needed to attract a person with strong empathy for the code and the ability to bring business disciplines to the table,” Price said.

“We have got that and more with the recruitment of Rebecca.”

“As a Board, we are united in providing leadership, direction and oversight to Rebecca and her team, with respect to defining, resourcing and securing strategic goals and agreed outcomes, which will underpin the success of the game and the clubs for the future. “

Rebecca Russell brings a wealth of experience in strategy, operations, marketing and customer experience across multiple industries.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Auckland Rugby League at a key time of change and growth,” Russell said. “The Board have a compelling vision and strategy centred around the growth of our game from the grassroots up, and I look forward to driving the delivery of this.”

Having held leadership roles at Datacom and Air New Zealand in recent years, Russell is thrilled to bring her skills and experience to help shape the future of rugby league.

“I have followed rugby league for most of my life, and the continued growth of the local game, introduction of Nines, Tag and increasing exposure for our women’s competition shows this is a game that can continue to evolve and be relevant.”

“We have a very real opportunity to create quality experiences that will not only grow participation in league but also have a positive impact on our communities who are core to the success of the game.”

“I am looking forward to getting out to meet with our stakeholders, and importantly, with our league communities to hear their thoughts on how we shape this next phase of growth.”

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 