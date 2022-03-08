Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fork N Funny Announces All Female Comedy Line-up On International Women’s Day

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The Tuning Fork is back for another round of Fork N Funny, a monthly showcase of the country’s best comedy chops. This 25 March an all female superstar line-up comes together to celebrate the outstanding talent of women in comedy.

Headlining the night is the incomparable Urzila Carlson. A multi-award winning comedian, Urzila is a much-loved staple on Aotearoa TV with the likes of Taskmaster, Have You Been Paying Attention?, and 7 Days. Urzila has an impressive track record of sold out tours and awards under her belt, including winning the NZ Comedy Guild’s Best Female Comedian award six times.

2022 Billy T nominee Janaye Henry (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) will be MCing the evening with her dramatic, political and flirty comedy. Janaye has been making waves since kicking off her comedy career in 2017, including creating iconic content for The Spinoff and writing for Have You Been Paying Attention?.

Rounding out the line-up is previous RAW finalists Bridget Davies and Hannah Campbell. Bridget brings her dry and intellectual comedic stylings to this night of merriment which has garnered her nominations for Best Newcomer and Breakout Comedian at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards. Scottish comedian Hannah is a quickly rising star and regular in the Auckland comedy scene with her personal anecdotes and charm that will have audiences howling with laughter.

For more info on how The Tuning Fork operates under the Red Light Alert Level please visit here.

Dropbox with images here.

