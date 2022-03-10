Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jamieson, Somerville Return; McGregor-Sumpter Called Up

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES head to Alexandra to take on the Otago Volts in the latest round of Plunket Shield action, starting tomorrow.

The table-topping ACES have won their first three Shield clashes, including a 213-run win over the Volts in Dunedin last month.

The win was Auckland's first away win since 2017, and Robert O'Donnell's side will be looking to make it two-from-two on the road.

To help with that task, Kyle Jamieson and Will Somerville return to the squad, while batter Flynn McGregor-Sumpter joins the side for the first Ttime.

McGregor-Sumpter receives his first call up on the back of strong A-performances and several consistent seasons for Parnell.

BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable as they continue to manage their workloads through the summer.

Sean Solia is unavailable as the allrounder sees out an isolation period.

Plunket Shield | vs. Otago Volts

11 - 14 March | Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Simon Keene

Ben Lister

Flynn McGregor-Sumpter

Robert O'Donnell

Will O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Ollie Pringle

Will Somerville

George Worker

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 