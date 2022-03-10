Jamieson, Somerville Return; McGregor-Sumpter Called Up

The Auckland ACES head to Alexandra to take on the Otago Volts in the latest round of Plunket Shield action, starting tomorrow.

The table-topping ACES have won their first three Shield clashes, including a 213-run win over the Volts in Dunedin last month.

The win was Auckland's first away win since 2017, and Robert O'Donnell's side will be looking to make it two-from-two on the road.

To help with that task, Kyle Jamieson and Will Somerville return to the squad, while batter Flynn McGregor-Sumpter joins the side for the first Ttime.

McGregor-Sumpter receives his first call up on the back of strong A-performances and several consistent seasons for Parnell.

BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable as they continue to manage their workloads through the summer.

Sean Solia is unavailable as the allrounder sees out an isolation period.

Plunket Shield | vs. Otago Volts

11 - 14 March | Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Simon Keene

Ben Lister

Flynn McGregor-Sumpter

Robert O'Donnell

Will O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Ollie Pringle

Will Somerville

George Worker

