Look After Your Mates This Roar

The Game Animal Council (GAC) is encouraging hunters to take all the necessary safety precautions to look after their mates during the upcoming Roar.

“The Roar is the highlight of the hunting calendar and for some people it’s bigger than Christmas,” says GAC General Manager Tim Gale. “While we really encourage hunters to get out and enjoy it, we also want to remind them of the simple things they can do to stay safe and look after their mates.”

“Hunting parties need to make sure they are adequately prepared before they head away. This means making suitable plans based on a reliable weather forecast, leaving accurate intentions, carrying a distress beacon or other emergency communication device and ensuring everyone in the party has the right food, clothing and equipment for New Zealand’s changeable conditions.”

“Looking after your mates also means taking into account the level of experience and fitness of those in your party, and making sure everyone is involved in trip decision-making and is comfortable with the plans being made.”

Firearm safety is always important and is absolutely essential during the Roar when there are likely to be more people around.

“Even if you are hunting alone, you must assume that other hunters will be in the area so identify your target beyond all doubt,” says Gale. “If you and your mates are bush hunting, it is a good idea to wear blaze. Deer can’t see the colour so it won’t impact your chances of landing that mature trophy stag.”

“Finally, if you are sharing a firearm make sure the person carrying it maintains responsibility for checking it is in the appropriate state of load.”

The Look After Your Mates This Roar campaign video that also includes game animal management advice is available at https://nzgameanimalcouncil.org.nz/look-after-your-mates-this-roar/, as well as through the GAC’s Facebook and Instagram.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

