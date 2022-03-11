Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Inauguration Of The New Premises Alliance Française Auckland

Friday, 11 March 2022, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Alliance Francaise

On Wednesday March 9 2022, in Auckland, the Alliance Française Auckland officially inaugurated its new premises (131 Remuera Road, 1050 Remuera) to the public during an Official Inauguration evening on the theme of French Polynesia.

After more than 135 years in Auckland, this renewal project led by Frédérique Terzan, committee members and teams aims to better meet the needs of the community two years after the start of the pandemic crisis. These new premises are intended to bring the communities closer together, to enhance the synergies between Kiwi and French communities. This inauguration evening served as a reminder that the Alliance Française is not just a language school; it is a French cultural center that offers a plethora of cultural events throughout the year.

Alliance Française Auckland is a non-profit association which promotes the language and culture of France and the Francophone world. We share with our members our love for French culture through the events and courses we offer. The Alliance Française Network is a global network of 832 French language and cultural centres in 131 countries around the world.

During the Official Inauguration, Alliance Française Auckland welcomed French representative based in New Zealand alongside major actors of French Businesses and communities’ representatives all united.

