Shudder Presents Night’s End: Unnerving Horror From Director Jennifer Reeder To Debut Worldwide On March 31

Unnerving Horror from Director Jennifer Reeder (V/H/S/94, Knives and Skin) to Debut Worldwide on March 31

Starring Geno Walker, Kate Arrington, Felonious Munk and Michael Shannon

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announced today the release for Jennifer Reeder’s upcoming film Night’s End starring Geno Walker (South Side, Chicago Fire), Kate Arrington (Mare of Easttown, Ray Donovan), Felonious Munk (For Life, Block Party) and Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Nine Perfect Strangers). A Shudder Original Film, Night’s End is set for release in New Zealand on Thursday, March 31.

“Jennifer Reeder is an exciting and bold filmmaker who was an integral part of V/H/S/94, Shudder’s most watched movie ever,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “Night’s End is eerie but human, sharply written and sure to surprise our members this March.”

Said Jennifer Reeder, “As a longtime Shudder fan, I am deeply honored to now be part of the Shudder fam! I've made two Shudder films this year, which feels like a dream (although both films play out more like nightmares). Throughout the process of making these films with Shudder, I have felt enormously supported and my creative vision protected and amplified. Shudder cares as much about filmmakers as they do about films which is a rare and coveted combination.”

In Night’s End, an anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism which takes a horrific turn. The film also stars Lawrence Grimm (Chicago Med), Daniel Kyri (Chicago Fire), Theo Germaine (The Politician) and Morgan Reesh (Blood Below the Skin).

Written by Brett Nevue, Night’s End is an Original Shudder Production in association with Crow Island Films and Institutional Quality Production. The film is produced by Neal Edelstein, Nevue and David E. Tolchinsky and executive produced by Reeder and Shudder’s Emily Gotto.

Runtime: 82 minutes

Language: English

Country: USA

