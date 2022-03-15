Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Little People - The New Irish Children Book By Gordon Lewis

A medium once told W.B Yeats, the renowned Irish poet who wrote about folklore, 'Do not seek to know too much about the Irish fairies and be careful what you wish for!'

Little People is set in the rugged, mythical landscape of Ireland's remote County Kerry. It's a place where fairies from a parallel world watch, unseen, over the mortal realm - until, that is, courageous, strong-willed Aisling and her heroic little brother Liam find themselves in desperate need of help. Thrown into a magical world of folklore and fantasy they do not understand, Aisling and Liam join forces with the legendary little people and embark upon an epic quest to find their way safely back to the world of humans they know. On the way, they must battle darkness, danger and deceit - and overcome their worst fears in the adventure of a lifetime.

Gordon says of his new book, "Before the mortals arrived in Ireland, the island belonged only to the fairies. When people thinkof fairies, they usually think of tiny creatures with wings. The reality could not be more different. They can move faster than the human eye, making them practically invisible. Have you ever seen something flash before your eyes but then dismissed it as a figment of your imagination? But of course, to have a chance to see the fairies, you first must believe in them…."

The book will be released on 17th March 2022 on Amazon books on St. Patrick’s Day. The book is suitable for ages 9 to 15. The book is written by Gordon Lewis. This is his third book.

