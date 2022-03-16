Ed Sheeran To Kick Off Australia/New Zealand Tour At Wellington’s Sky Stadium

Music megastar Ed Sheeran brings his +-=÷x tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) to Wellington on Thursday 2 February 2023, the first time he will have performed at Sky Stadium.

This will be the first show of his Australia-New Zealand tour which was announced today.

In what is also a first for the stadium, Sheeran fans will experience a new production set-up with the stage for the Shape of You singer to be completely surrounded by the audience in what’s labelled ‘staging in the round’.

It will be something of a homecoming for the Brit popstar who is famously on record as saying “my favourite city in the world to be in is Wellington”.

Sky Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon says Sheeran is at the peak of his career and one of the biggest drawcards in the world.

“Ed Sheeran is as big as it gets, and we’re thrilled that the tour will start in Wellington. We’re particularly excited about the production which will see Ed perform in the round surrounded by fans. Every seat will have a fantastic view of the stage.

“We anticipate the show will draw the largest ever crowd for a concert in Wellington and we expect tickets will be eagerly snapped up by his legion of fans.”

WellingtonNZ Events & Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Sky Stadium management hit the jackpot with Sheeran.

“Hosting Ed Sheeran in Wellington as the city rebounds from the impact of Covid is great. It puts the icing on what will be a fantastic line-up of events at Sky Stadium - which also includes SIX60, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters - kicking off with a mid-year All Blacks test along with a host of other events.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Ed Sheeran is hugely popular in New Zealand, and so obviously enjoys visiting our country too.

“We’ll absolutely be rolling out the welcome mat for his first ever concert at Sky Stadium and I know so many of us will look forward to a perfect night on February 2nd.

“We’ll be rolling out the Wellington welcome mat too for the thousands of Ed Sheeran fans. Alongside all the other initiatives we are taking, blockbuster events are hugely important in our post-Covid rebound.

“These events draw in locals and out of region visitors who stay and explore all Wellington has to offer while they are here. Sky Stadium will host a fantastic season of concerts this coming summer, and there are plenty more major events and city promotions to be announced shortly.

“All of this will be sweet music to our tourism, accommodation, hospitality and retail businesses who I know will ensure all of our visitors have an amazing time in our Capital City.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday 21 March via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday 23 March (12pm) via ticketek.co.nz

Sheeran previously performed at Wellington’s TSB Arena in 2013 and 2015.

© Scoop Media

