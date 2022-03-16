Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall Launches The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 7:25 am
Press Release: Royal Commonwealth Society

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS), was joined by RCS Ambassadors Geri Horner and David Walliams to launch The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022.

The Duchess, who was also joined in the video launch by the 2021 Competition Junior Winner, Ethan-Charles Mufuma, from Uganda, and the Junior Runner-up, Raisa Gulati, from India, said:

“As Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, I am delighted to announce the launch of the 2022 Competition. Your powerful stories, essays, poetry, and letters from around the Commonwealth never fail to bring us together as a community. I look forward to reading this year’s winning entries and encourage all of you to put your thinking caps on and get writing.”

Speaking to the 2022 theme, ‘Our Commonwealth’, RCS Ambassador David Walliams, encouraged young people to explore “the importance of service, following The Queen’s example.” “The Queen’s seven decades of service are an inspiring example of the contribution we can all make in our communities”, said RCS Ambassador Geri Horner, while Ethan-Charles invited young people to “write about the value of serving our communities”, wherever they are in the Commonwealth.

Dr Linda Yueh, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society said:

“The Society is immensely proud to deliver The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the oldest school writing competition in the world, and is grateful for the staunch support of our Vice-Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. In 2022, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee year, the Society’s Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, will celebrate 70 years as the Head of the Commonwealth. The Queen’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth are an inspiring example of the steadfast commitment and important contribution we can all make to our societies. This year, Competition asks entrants to explore the positive impact that can be achieved through dedication and selfless commitment to our Commonwealth family.”

Watch the launch video: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/enter-the-qcec-2022

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 is supported by the Lagos State Government.

