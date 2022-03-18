Chess The Musical: Stellar Cast Announced

CHESS MAKES ITS MOVE ON QUEEN CITY!

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland

16-19 June 2022

TICKETS ON SALE VIA TICKETMASTER - FIVE SHOWS ONLY

With music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (ABBA), book and lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, CHESS THE MUSICAL is arguably one of the most memorable scores ever heard. Featuring global smash hits ‘I Know Him So Well’ and ‘One Night in Bangkok’, this extraordinary semi-staged musical also features much-loved standards such as ‘Anthem’, ‘Someone Else’s Story’, ‘Heaven Help My Heart’ and ‘Pity The Child’.

This powerful new production of CHESS THE MUSICAL features an all-New Zealand cast, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and a 30-strong choir

INTRIGUE. POWER. BEAUTY.

Producers of CHESS THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce a stellar cast for the semi-staged series at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre this June.

Playing the lead roles of Frederick and Anatoly – fierce competitors on the chess board and for the love of one woman – are music chart-topping pop artist Michael Murphy, and international opera star Edward Laurenson.



Caught in their love triangle is Florence, played by Heather Wilcock whose glorious soaring voice landed her the role of Elphaba in Wicked in multiple New Zealand productions. She has also played Tracy in Hairspray and Eva Peron in Evita in both Auckland and Wellington.

Trying to bring order and dignity to the game as Arbiter will be one of New Zealand’s favourite entertainers, Jackie Clarke MNZM. Jackie’s highlights include performing in The Lady Killers with Tina Cross and Suzanne Lynch for 15 years, and starring in musical theatre shows such as Once, Mamma Mia!, Anything Goes, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Porgy and Bess, and Sweet Charity.

Television and theatre star Stephen Butterworth (Ngati Porou) will be playing the smarmy and sly American television producer Walter. Stephen achieved a cult following for his roles at Pop-up Globe and has appeared in The Lord of the Rings and Shortland Street.

Playing Anatoly’s sidekick-turned-manipulator for the state, Molokov, is Matthew Cutts, a Kiwi whose star has shone brightly on the West End in London and across Europe, performing in some of the world’s biggest productions including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Cats, Saturday Night Fever, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Jersey Boys.

Playing Anatoly’s ex-wife Svetlana is Rebecca Wright, who has enjoyed an illustrious career in the musical theatre industry, most recently performing the role of Fantine in Les Misérables at The Civic in Auckland, to critical acclaim.

The production will also feature an outstanding ensemble and mass choir.

Ensemble: Ben Wombwell, Esther Dawson, Jamie Cottingham, Jeremy Downing, Melanie Davys, Nomi Cohen, Patricia Bell, Sean MacFarlane, and Skyler Jed.

Choir: Alice Merrall, Cathy Betty, Chantelle Gerrard, Charlotte Carroll, Chiara van Baarle, Christina Davies, Christine Wrightson, Emily Briggs, Jocelyn Scott, Katherine Cornish, Kathryn Cross, Leah Escondo, Liz Reilly, Mikaela Stroud, Nicola Murphy, Rebecca Hubbert, Vanessa Preston, Trudy Price, Joanna Wood, Amin Roberts, Andy Woodd, Craig Rodgers, Dave Torres, David Wallace, Dwayne Mallo, Flip Hirst, George Keenan, Greg Milner-White, Jack Chen-Sinclair, Jesse Reynolds, Jonathan Bishop, Kristoff Beens, Matt Bruce, and Myles Whittaker.

CHESS THE MUSICAL is produced by the Amici Trust and G & T Productions, in partnership with Auckland Live and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at the Aotea Centre in Auckland from 16 – 19 June 2022, for five performances only.

This semi-staged production, featuring our incredible entertainers and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, will be filled with sumptuous musical arrangements set to a gripping story.

Written in 1984 by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and Sir Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) CHESS THE MUSICAL features hits including ‘I Know Him So Well’ – recognised in the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest selling UK chart single ever by a female duo – and the upbeat pop favourite ‘One Night In Bangkok’.

CHESS THE MUSICAL tells the story of a complex love triangle combined with dramatic political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the early 1980s, where Soviet and American forces attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political gains.

Two of the world’s greatest chess masters, one American, one Russian, are in danger of becoming the pawns of their governments as their battle for the world chess title gets underway.

Simultaneously, their lives are thrown into further confusion by a Hungarian refugee, a remarkable woman who becomes the centre of their emotional triangle. This mirrors the heightened passions of the political struggles that threaten to destroy lives and loves.

The musical originally premiered in London's West End in 1986 (where it was revived in 2018), starring the beloved Elaine Paige. The season ran for three years, resulting in a BBC listener poll ranking CHESS THE MUSICAL seventh in a list of ‘Number One Essential Musicals’ of all time.

Chess the board game, however, is the world’s most popular sport with 605 million fans and now enjoys even more popularity following the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, which according to Netflix drew a record audience of 62 million households. In the first three weeks after the TV series’ debut, sales of chess sets in the US jumped by 87% and sales of chess books leaped 603%.

CHESS THE MUSICAL is produced by the makers of last year’s theatrical extravaganza JERSEY BOYS and is directed by Jeremy Hinman (Jersey Boys, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert). Musical direction is by Penny Dodd (Chicago, Evita, Cats, Anything Goes, 42nd Street, and The Phantom of the Opera) and vocal direction is by Jane Horder (Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar - NZ / Australia tour, Chess NZ Tour, Into the Woods, Hair, Hello Dolly)

Make your move quickly. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Venue: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland.

Dates: Performances from 16 June 2022.

Times: Thursday 7.30pm; Friday 7.30pm; Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm;

Sunday 2pm.

Tickets: Tickets from $49.10. A service fee applies.

© Scoop Media

