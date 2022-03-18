The New Zealand Dance Company Presents Night Light - An Evening Of Earthy Contrast

An ancient sequence of nature and the space between fiction and reality are brought to life in Night Light – an evening of earthy contrast, to be presented by The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC) in Auckland, Whangarei and Christchurch this Autumn.

Tickets are on sale today at www.nzdc.org.nz for this long-awaited double bill pairing of The Fibonacci and Uku – Behind the Canvas by two dynamic New Zealand choreographers.

Night Light will premiere in Auckland at the ASB Waterfront Theatre on 22 and 23 April, in advance of performances in Whangarei on 28 April and in Christchurch on 4 May.

NZDC Co-artistic Director and choreographer of The Fibonacci Tor Colombus said “We’re thrilled to finally be able to share Night Light with audiences and are committed to going ahead regardless of the COVID-19 traffic light setting we find ourselves in. We want to express immense gratitude for the support our community has shown us during this time and are excited at the prospect of performing live again.”

Co-artistic Director James O’Hara added, “Night Light invites us to listen, consider, and re-gather as we celebrate the return of live performance. We are grateful to be sharing our art with you again live, and despite the limited capacity, to be able to offer accessible ticket pricing to these two dynamically contrasting yet complimentary works.”

The Fibonacci by NZDC co-Artistic Director Tor Colombus opens up a dreamy terracotta world that explores the mathematical Fibonacci sequence. With a movement vocabulary that drifts effortlessly between the natural and the mechanical, The Fibonacci reveals a tapestry of pattern and form, which provokes a feeling of connection to something deeper than the detail of each individual action.

The world premiere of emerging Māori choreographer Eddie Elliott’s Uku – Behind the Canvas explores the power of vulnerability and the strength within struggle. With inspiration from visual artist Andy Denzler, Eddie draws from the pūrākau (storytelling) held within Te Ao Māori and weaves it with New Zealand Sign Language to reveal the complexity of his own human experience. Anticipation and intensity are at the heart of movement paired with cleansing uku (clay) which symbolises the relationship between Hineahuone and Tāne – where we’ve come from and to where we will return.

From floating through time and space, observing nature’s mysterious golden spirals in Colombus’ The Fibonacci to grounding down with feeling in Elliott’s Uku - Behind the Canvas where confronting storytelling is at its most raw, these two divine performances delivered one after the other offer an evening of earthy contrast not to be missed.

The health and safety of our cast, crew and audiences is paramount to us in all that we do. Night Light will be going on sale under the COVID-19 red light setting with a limit of 100 tickets available for each performance. Dance lovers are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment.

We are hopeful that restrictions may ease and that we’ll be able to release more seats in the lead-up to Night Light performances. Please continue to visit our website for updates.

“It starts with a contemplative illumination, but soon becomes a river of intriguing movement." (Michelle Potter)

“[In The Fibonacci] Every moment is a stunning and disciplined pattern, flaunting the effortless synergy of the dancers and perfectly complemented by Rowan’s Pierce’s epic sound design.” (Regional News Wellington)

“NZDC is abundant with highly creative movement, emotion, flow and strength. Contemporary dance at its finest.” (Theatreview).

Event Details:

Auckland:

Friday 22 April, 7.30pm

Saturday 23 April, 7.30pm*

ASB Waterfront Theatre

www.asbwaterfronttheatre.co.nz

*This performance will be filmed for future digital presentation

Whangarei:

Thursday 28 April, 7.30pm

Forum North

www.eventfinda.co.nz

Christchurch:

Wednesday 4 May, 7.30pm

James Hay Theatre

www.ticketek.co.nz

Website and tickets: www.nzdc.org.nz

© Scoop Media

