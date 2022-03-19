Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sussex Joins ACES, While Briggs And Harrison Return

Saturday, 19 March 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES head north to take on Northern Districts hoping to extend their Plunket Shield winning streak to five.

Seamer Jordan Sussex is named in the ACES squad for the first time, while Ryan Harrison and Cole Briggs return to the squad.

With four wins from four matches, the ACES have taken 72 out of a possible 80 points to sit on top of the table - decided this year by points per match.

Northern Districts sit in second place with 60 points from their five matches, setting up an intriguing contest at Cobham Oval.

Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips will be unavailable for the remainder of the season as the pair prepare for and participate in the IPL.

Top-order duo Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill are also unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.

Ben Lister misses out on the trip as he sees out a period of isolation.

Plunket Shield | vs. Northern Districts

20 - 23 March | Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Cole Briggs

Louis Delport

Ryan Harrison

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Simon Keene

Robert O'Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Jordan Sussex

George Worker

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 