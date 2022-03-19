Sussex Joins ACES, While Briggs And Harrison Return

The Auckland ACES head north to take on Northern Districts hoping to extend their Plunket Shield winning streak to five.

Seamer Jordan Sussex is named in the ACES squad for the first time, while Ryan Harrison and Cole Briggs return to the squad.

With four wins from four matches, the ACES have taken 72 out of a possible 80 points to sit on top of the table - decided this year by points per match.

Northern Districts sit in second place with 60 points from their five matches, setting up an intriguing contest at Cobham Oval.

Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips will be unavailable for the remainder of the season as the pair prepare for and participate in the IPL.

Top-order duo Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill are also unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.

Ben Lister misses out on the trip as he sees out a period of isolation.

Plunket Shield | vs. Northern Districts

20 - 23 March | Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Cole Briggs

Louis Delport

Ryan Harrison

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Simon Keene

Robert O'Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Jordan Sussex

George Worker

