Presale On Now ! Lucy Dacus NZ Tour

The one and only Lucy Dacus returns to Aotearoa this June with her band to play two very special shows: June 4 in Auckland at Hollywood Avondale & June 5 in Wellington at Meow.

Recently labelled as “one of the best songwriters of her generation” by Rolling Stone, Lucy Dacus arrives in New Zealand on the back of her sold out UK / EU Tour.

Last here in 2019 for a scorching show at Auckland’s Tuning Fork, Lucy Dacus returns to grace the stages of West Auckland’s iconic live music destination the Hollywood Avondale, while Wellington will finally get their Lucy moment at Meow.

Fans can expect to catch Lucy Dacus playing songs from her celebrated album Home Video (out now on Matador / Remote Control), which was featured in countless ‘best albums of 2021’ lists. The New York Times said “Lucy Dacus’s wrenching third studio album [Home Video] is as much an achievement of memoir as it is of songwriting”, while The Guardian called it “some of the year’s best musical storytelling...her writing newly amplified by subtle hints of pop propulsion and grit that evoked how Elliott Smith expanded his sound” and Time Magazine enthused “the best lyrics aren’t just beautifully poetic or descriptive, but also conjure a whole universe that lies just beyond them and out of reach...Lucy Dacus is a master at this craft”.

Banished Music & Strange News present

LUCY DACUS

NEW ZEALAND 2022

June 4 - Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

June 5 - Meow, Wellington

General tickets on sale 9AM FRIDAY MARCH 25

This event will require proof of vaccination via the NZ Government 'My Vaccine Pass' system, or a Ministry of Health-certified exemption pass.

