Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Plan 9 Wins The 2021 SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha With The Bewilderness For Altered String Quartet & Voices

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 7:15 pm
Press Release: SOUNZ

SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music is delighted to announce that Wellington based collective Plan 9 (David Donaldson, Janet Roddick and Steve Roche) has won the 2021 SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha with The Bewilderness for altered string quartet and voices.

David Donaldson from Plan 9 says, “We are thrilled to have won the 2021 SOUNZ Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha! After working together for over 30 years Janet, Steve and I wanted to challenge ourselves creatively and the result is The Bewilderness. Awarding this to Plan 9 acknowledges the value of collaboration in music and the variety that exists in contemporary music today. We are most grateful to the extraordinary, generous musicians who played with us: Ruby Solly, Tristan Carter and Jonny Marks.”

Plan 9 was presented with the Award at the 2021 APRA Silver Scroll Awards held online on Thursday 24 March (2022).

SOUNZ Chief Executive Diana Marsh says, “The winning work ‘The Bewilderness’ demonstrates the high quality of New Zealand composition which the SOUNZ Contemporary Award has been recognising for more than two decades. Plan 9’s hugely innovative composition is both the first non-scored work and the first work by a composing collective to be recognised for the award, and seems very timely in a world collectively facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations David, Janet and Steve!”

The SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha, now in its 25th year, recognises New Zealand compositions demonstrating outstanding levels of creativity and inspiration and has been presented in collaboration with APRA AMCOS NZ since 1998.

This was Plan 9’s first nomination for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha. The Wellington-based collective (David Donaldson, Janet Roddick and Steve Roche), have composed music for an impressive array of film, television, theatrical and installation projects since 1995.

The Bewilderness is a composition loosely based on the unsettling experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic — from the sudden shock, through the stages of drama and disruption, to periods of peace and introspection. Written for altered string quartet and voices, The Bewilderness was composed with the support of Creative New Zealand.

Plan 9 say, “Although working full time as composers, we work predominantly in the area of screen music usually working to an outside brief. Creating The Bewilderness gave us a chance to break away from those outside limitations, to challenge ourselves and compose and experiment in ways we wouldn’t usually have time or headspace for.”

The winning work was selected, through an anonymous process, by a judging panel of independent industry representatives including an international judge Ann Cleare (Ireland) and New Zealanders Ashley Brown, Leonie Holmes, Mark Menzies and Philip Brownlee. This year, 48 works were entered by 36 composers, demonstrating the high quality of New Zealand composition through compelling, fascinating works representative of a broad range of styles.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SOUNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 