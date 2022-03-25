Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

KidzStuff Theatre For Children Presents Pirates vs Ninjas

Friday, 25 March 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

Written By Russell King

Directed By Amalia Calder

Starring: Charlie Potter, Maddie Brooks Gillespie, Tara Given, Tom Kereama

KidzStuff brings ye some piratey fun these April School Holidays. Arrrrgggghhh me hearties! The Captain's magic socks have been stolen by a Ninja! These magic socks are the Captain's most treasured treasure. Can you venture on the seven seas and help us track down this scurvy nave of a Ninja? Grab ye pirate hat and best eye patch and join us for Pirates Vs Ninjas!

Maddie Brooks Gillespie

Tom Kereama from Wellington and Maddie Brooks Gillespie, originally from Australia, now residing in Newtown, return from our highly successful season of The Pied Piper in 2019. This time they both get to be pirates! You may also recognize Tom from playing multiple characters in Badjelly the Witch. Tom is also regularly seen performing around Wellington and was most recently seen playing Shakespeare’s King John in the New Zealand Fringe Festival. Maddie has been a long standing and very proactive member of Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand. At the tender age of only 18, she has already worked for most of Wellington’s professional theatres, as well as being chosen to perform and learn at the Globe Theatre in London.

Charlie Potter and Tara Given are both new to KidzStuff, and bring plenty of talent, experience, and lovely singing voices. Charlie, originally from the UK has performed Children’s Theatre in Europe and Tara, originally from the Waikato, recently toured the Cat in the Hat throughout NZ and Australia.

When: 16th – 29th April 2022

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $12.50 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 16th April 2022 Bookings:

www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from KidzStuff Theatre for Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 