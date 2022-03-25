EL KidsPlay Brings Kids' Edutainment To Pzaz TV

EL KidsPlay is a safe, ad-free app for children aged 3-8 years and the first exclusive VOD kids' channel on Pzaz.

EL KidsPlay focuses on edutainment content with a library of over 400 carefully curated videos from many well-respected children's content producers. With the EL KidsPlay app, children and parents will find animated videos that are both entertaining and educational, designed to encourage laughter and joy while learning at the same time.

EL KidsPlay delivers content that parents trust and kids love by specialising in programmes such as cartoons, craft videos, and short kids' stories for tots and tweens. Access to these shows and the entire EL KidsPlay video library is available with a 15-minute free trial and a subsequent subscription service priced at $1.99 per month.

EL KidsPlay is a great partner for Pzaz. Not only is it Pzaz’s first dedicated kids' VOD channel, but it's completely ad-free, providing a safe haven for children and delivering a better entertainment and learning experience when compared to advertising-supported shows. Learning through ad-free edutainment increases children's motivation, engagement, and enhances concentration.

“Edutainment can be a powerful tool for making learning more fun. Children learn best when they're having fun, and EL KidsPlay puts a bit of “fun” into education for children between 3-8 years old. Importantly for parents, the content is ad-free ensuring it is completely safe for young children so they can just focus on enjoying themselves while learning and developing.” Michelle Denby - Marketing Manager.

About Pzaz (www.pzaz.tv)

Pzaz is the TV and music a-la-carte app focusing on independent TV. A team of passionate, curious professionals, we are united in our efforts to deliver the most loved, culturally diverse, global entertainment platform.

Pzaz is 'TV as it should be' - an online TV platform featuring a diverse content selection from 150+ independent TV providers across the globe and growing fast.

Download the Pzaz TV app from the App Store or Google Play for FREE today! (www.pzaz.tv/download).

© Scoop Media

