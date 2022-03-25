Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

EL KidsPlay Brings Kids' Edutainment To Pzaz TV

Friday, 25 March 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: Pzaz TV

EL KidsPlay is a safe, ad-free app for children aged 3-8 years and the first exclusive VOD kids' channel on Pzaz.

EL KidsPlay focuses on edutainment content with a library of over 400 carefully curated videos from many well-respected children's content producers. With the EL KidsPlay app, children and parents will find animated videos that are both entertaining and educational, designed to encourage laughter and joy while learning at the same time.

EL KidsPlay delivers content that parents trust and kids love by specialising in programmes such as cartoons, craft videos, and short kids' stories for tots and tweens. Access to these shows and the entire EL KidsPlay video library is available with a 15-minute free trial and a subsequent subscription service priced at $1.99 per month.

EL KidsPlay is a great partner for Pzaz. Not only is it Pzaz’s first dedicated kids' VOD channel, but it's completely ad-free, providing a safe haven for children and delivering a better entertainment and learning experience when compared to advertising-supported shows. Learning through ad-free edutainment increases children's motivation, engagement, and enhances concentration.

“Edutainment can be a powerful tool for making learning more fun. Children learn best when they're having fun, and EL KidsPlay puts a bit of “fun” into education for children between 3-8 years old. Importantly for parents, the content is ad-free ensuring it is completely safe for young children so they can just focus on enjoying themselves while learning and developing.” Michelle Denby - Marketing Manager.

About Pzaz (www.pzaz.tv)

Pzaz is the TV and music a-la-carte app focusing on independent TV. A team of passionate, curious professionals, we are united in our efforts to deliver the most loved, culturally diverse, global entertainment platform.

Pzaz is 'TV as it should be' - an online TV platform featuring a diverse content selection from 150+ independent TV providers across the globe and growing fast.

Download the Pzaz TV app from the App Store or Google Play for FREE today! (www.pzaz.tv/download).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Pzaz TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 