Homegrown Rockers 'Space Waltz' Return With Their First New Recording Since 1973, ‘Hypnotise Me’

Space Waltz is an influential five-piece New Zealand rock band fronted by Alastair Riddell and joined by Eddie Rayner, Brent Eccles, Peter Cuddihy and Greg Clark.

The group's new single ‘Hypnotise Me’ is their first recording in over 47 years. The single draws influences from the individual band members' musical journeys and credentials, into a sweeping slice of rock balladry, with the prevailing energy of their roots.

In 1973 the members of Space Waltz performed together in pubs and clubs around the North Island as the money-making/bill-paying covers band Stewart & the Belmonts. But, it was 1974, and a prime time New Zealand television show, New Faces, that changed their lives forever when they strutted into the nation's living rooms complete with long hair, makeup, velvet shirts and silk pants.

Head of Otago University’s Performing Arts Programme, Dr Ian Chapman (aka Dr Glam) remembers, "Delivered in 1974 to an unsuspecting populace via the nation's must-watch, prime time, light-entertainment TV talent quest show, Studio One/New Faces. Riddell's introductory warning preceded Space Waltz's mimed yet declamatory debut of their soon-to-be smash hit, 'Out On The Street'. Throughout the song – which was perfectly timed for pop music, at three minutes on the dot – Alastair Riddell looked straight down the camera, breaking the fourth wall.

“Watching at home, every pair of eyes in the country grew wide and remained firmly focused upon Riddell. They were confronted by a flamboyantly dressed glam-esque rocker who primped, preened, strutted and posed with a performative style never before seen from a local lad. More akin to the theatrical performance style of Marc Bolan (T Rex) and David Bowie (in his Ziggy Stardust era), this was a culture-shock moment in the extreme. Truly, things would never be the same".

The track they played that night, ‘Out On The Street', was an original composition and quickly shot to #1 on the top 40 singles chart. Space Waltz recorded and released their debut album Space Waltz: by Alastair Riddell in 1974 with major record label EMI and toured theatres nationally to sell out houses. The band won the 'Best New Artist’ at the 1975 New Zealand RATA Music Awards (Recorded Arts Talent Award), now Aotearoa Music Awards. In late 1975, the band moved to Melbourne but soon after broke up, just one year after the performance that propelled Space Waltz into the limelight.

The band re-formed in 2021, remarkably incorporating all of the original members with long time band member Eddie Rayner announcing on RNZ that Space Waltz is in the process of recording a new album. There is more than an ounce of truth in that as the album is now close to completion. Its release will make the Guinness Book of Records for the longest period between an artist's first and second album - 47 years and counting.

The band were scheduled to perform as part of The Others Way 2021 - their first live performance in 46 years at the Mercury Theatre, Auckland, however, the gig was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The original Space Waltz: by Alastair Riddell album from 1974 will be reissued on LP and CD in June 2022.

