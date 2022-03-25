Four Comedians For Fork N Funny This Fall

Hot on the heels of the March edition, Fork N Funny is back with an outstanding April line-up raring to go! Save the date for Friday 22 April at The Tuning Fork in downtown Auckland to catch the monthly lineup of Aotearoa’s finest comedians.

Headlining this month’s showcase is 2016 Billy T Award winner David Correos. Firmly established in Aotearoa’s comedy industry, David was nominated for the prestigious Fred Award for Best Show at the 2021 New Zealand International Comedy Festival last year. David is a known face on New Zealand television being seen on Taskmaster NZ, 7 Days, and AotearoHA. Described as “a big ball of manic energy that even his body can't keep up with” - make sure to catch David at Fork N Funny before he flies away!

MC’ing this night of hilarity is the unstoppable Brynley Stent. Audiences know her as a 2020 Billy T Award nominee and for her ferocious run on 2021’s Celebrity Treasure Island, Brynley is well known for her character, sketch and absurdist comedy. Brynley is also a very familiar face in New Zealand television, featuring on TV 3’s Jono and Ben, 7 Days, Funny Girls, and Have You Been Paying Attention? to name just a few!

Currently on the airwaves as one of The Edge’s Breakfast hosts, Eli Matthewson joins this outstanding line-up with his incredible comedy talent. Eli has made waves through the New Zealand comedy scene and has the credentials to prove it: a two-time Billy T Award nominee, double winner of Auckland Fringe’s Best Comedy Award, and in 2017 was a nominee for NZ’s top comedy honour - The Fred Award.

Closing the line-up is Liv McKenzie, a promising new face from Christchurch on the rise, winner of the Best Female Performer at the 2017 GoMedia Comedy Carnival Awards.

For more info on how The Tuning Fork operates under the Red Light Alert Level please visit here.

