Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pop R&B Newcomer Denzel Strives For Perfection First Single

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Mala Studio

Pop R&B newcomer Denzel has released his first single, ‘Perfect’.

For the last two years Denzel has been working with well-known Kiwi songwriters and producers such as Dan Martin, P Money, Rory Noble, Mikey Dam, Balu Brigada, Aidan Fine, 1174 and Greg Haver. Under their influence he has developed as a songwriter and artist, and built a diverse catalogue of music which gives voice to his fresh take on traditional R&B. Denzel sees ‘Perfect’ as being the culmination of that work.

“Perfect at its heart is a story about a relationship gone bitter and of never meeting expectations. I see that taking so many different forms because whether it’s a love relationship or your relationship with yourself - there is this struggle that comes with striving to be perfect, while also wanting to be your true self.

“I wrote it during lockdown in August 2020. Like everyone, I had a lot of uncertainty and lack of control in my life. Perfect describes what that felt like.”

‘Perfect’ initially started as a mash-up of the R&B/Funk/Soul genres lined with trap drums. Denzel then decided to add strings to give it a nostalgic 80s vibe but with a modern take.

“Just like this song, when something’s not right we don’t stop until it’s perfect. So it started out super raw with just the guitar and then we kept adding pieces and influences until we landed it.

“Strings are really important in this and every song that I write - literally the string that connects all of my music and sound together.”

According to Dan Martin, who co-wrote and produced ‘Perfect’ alongside Denzel, it’s this sound that sets Denzel apart: “It’s key to what Denzel is all about and transforms ‘Perfect’ from being purely R&B by romanticising it into something that is really new and unique.

“It’s something we don’t see or hear out of NZ on the level that Denzel is coming at us with.”

As Denzel’s official debut onto the Kiwi music scene, he’s excited to share what has been a lifetime in the making: “Growing up Samoan in Tamaki Makaurau, music was everywhere and a part of everything. As a musician, my ultimate goal is to break down all race and age barriers and to create music for everybody - music that whole families can enjoy together.”

Denzel is set to follow-up the release of ‘Perfect’ with another single and EP later this year. ‘Perfect’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Mala Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 