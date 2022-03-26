Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rookie Stichbury Takes Debut Pole Position

Saturday, 26 March 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Zac Stichbury hit form at Taupo with a blistering pole position lap. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The 20 year old Hawkes Bay driver backed up excellent Friday practice form to deliver a fast lap when it mattered in the Armstrongs supported Mackenzie Motorsport car, claiming the Castrol Pole Position Trophy with a 1 minute 44.486 lap in perfect conditions at the fifth round of the Toyota 86 Championship.

That put him just over two tenths ahead of a fired up Brock Gilchrist in the CareVets Scholarship car, and he was delighted with his debut pole position.

“I rolled out and even on the grid it’s the best I ever felt and I felt calm and had energy and was just excited to get out there and see what we could do on the new tyres,” he said afterwards.

“The car hasn’t really changed and the team have given me a good car all season, I just had to put my head down after Pukekohe and if I wanted it, which I do, I had to go out and do it. I’ve put in the work and it has paid off.”

Championship leader Rowan Shepherd was third for Action Motorsport, but arch rivals Simon Evans and Justin Allen could only manage sixth and ninth places respectively on the grid for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Ronan Murphy put in a solid performance to take fourth position and a place on the second row of the grid while Hugo Allan will join Evans on the third row of the grid with fifth fastest time.

Behind sixth place Evans, Dion Pitt will start seventh, Marco Giltrap eighth, then Allen in ninth and an ever-improving Todd Prujean in tenth.

Further back Chelsea Herbert put in her best qualifying performance of the season so far to take 12th and a place on the sixth row while the other two ladies in the field, Christina Orr-West and Rianna O’Meara Hunt will line up in 15th and 17th positions on the grid respectively. Eddie Iraia – debuting in place of Mark Mallard, lined s up in 20th place on the grid.

The first race of the weekend over eight laps gets underway at 3.05pm.

2022 TOYOTA 86 CHAMPIONSHIP – R5 TAUPO INTERNATIONAL MOTORSPORT PARK - QUALIFYING

Pos#NAMETEAM 
172Zac STICHBURYMackenzie Motorsport01:44.5
210Brock GILCHRISTCareVets Racing01:44.7
31Rowan SHEPHERDAction Motorsport01:44.7
491Ronan MURPHYAction Motorsport01:44.7
523Hugo ALLANThe Heart of Racing01:44.8
64Simon EVANSGiltrap Group Motorsport01:44.9
75Dion PITTAction Motorsport01:45.1
884Marco GILTRAPGiltrap Group Motorsport01:45.1
999Justin ALLENInternational Motorsport01:45.1
1074Todd PRUJEANTodd Prujean Motorsport01:45.4
1196Matthew MCCUTCHEONAction Motorsport01:45.4
1225Chelsea HERBERTThe Heart of Racing01:45.4
1322John PENNYAction Motorsport01:45.4
1415Clay OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport01:45.8
1555Christina ORR WESTDayle ITM01:45.8
1614Fynn OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport01:45.8
1752Rianna O'MEARA-HUNTThe Heart of Racing01:45.8
18222Todd FOSTERInternational Motorsport01:45.9
1911Will MORTONiMac Race Engineering01:46.7
208Eddie IRAIAMallard Racing/24 Red Racing01:47.2
219Sam COTTERILLInternational Motorsport01:47.4

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 