Happy Days For Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 Southland-Otago Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year category say they are focused, organised and goal-driven and farm with passion to deliver excellence in their business.

Emma and Hamish Day were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category, announced at a dinner at Bill Richardson’s Transport World in Invercargill on Saturday night. The other big winners were Laura Murdoch who was named the 2022 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, and Aidan Roe the 2022 Southland/Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year.

The Days left their city jobs and rush-hour traffic in Wellington in and entered the dairy industry in 2011, with Hamish beginning as a farm assistant while Emma raised calves and relief milked.

“Wellington was a great city to live in and experience but we were over early wakeups to avoid sitting in rush hour traffic and wanted something more,” explains Emma.

Hamish was a qualified builder in Wellington while Emma worked at AMP Financial Services.

“Hamish was a city boy all his life but had a taste of farming through my family who are dairy farmers and he really enjoyed the diversity.”

The couple have progressed through the industry and are now contract milking for Peter and Maria Clinton on their 220ha property at Mabel Bush, Invercargill milking 700 cows. They won $13,176 in prizes plus four merit awards.

Hamish entered the Dairy Trainee category whilst working in Taranaki in 2012 and says it was a great experience.

“It pushed me to see what I knew and where I could improve my career.”

“We entered this year to really work out why we farm like we do,” say the couple. “We wanted to understand our business and identify areas for improvement.”

“We also entered as a way to network and meet like-minded people in the dairy industry.”

The couple would like to see stronger promotion of the dairy industry in schools. “Coming from an urban school in Wellington, Hamish never knew of the dairy industry as a career choice and was only offered information about trades.”

“It’s such an amazing career path as it provides so much diversity, it’s not just cows and grass!”

The Days say they find motivation from their cows and goals during harder times, such as improving budgets during lower pay-out years.

“We faced financial pressure in 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons with the low pay-out when we were LOSM, however we came out of it in good financial shape after watching our budgets.”

“We try to use everything as a lesson and it’s never a negative. It’s the only way to grow when you’re uncomfortable.”

The couple say it was a struggle physically and mentally and a big lesson in work/life balance and that having a clear, refreshed head is more important than money.

Hamish and Emma (both 36) find the future of technology in the dairy industry exciting and look forward to implementing it into their business.

They cite their biggest success as the people and support network around them. “Having our friends, family, past and present employers recognise our passion and drive is extremely valuable and helps us achieve our goals.”

Future farming goals include another contract milking position with the ultimate goal of farm ownership.

Runners-up in the Southland-Otago category went to Maricar and Jonathan Deblois who won $7,700 in prizes and one merit award.

The couple are contract milkers for the Moonlight Farms Trust Ltd 170ha, 550-cow property in Drummond.

The first-time entrants believe the Awards process has broadened their horizons and increased their network within the dairy industry.

The couple emigrated to New Zealand from the Philippines in 2007, where Jonathan was an IT programmer and Maricar an accountant.

Jonathan entered the dairy industry in 2007 as a farm assistant, progressing to farm manager and stepping up to a contract milker in 2020, when Maricar joined him.

“I’m a Management Accountant for SIT Monday to Friday and a dairy farmer 24/7,” Maricar says. “At first working on the farm was a daunting task but now I truly enjoy it and sharing the many joys of being in business with Jonathan.”

“It has always been my dream to enter the dairy industry, as I have a genuine love for animals and a strong entrepreneurial spirit,” says Jonathan.

The couple say every day on-farm is enjoyable and never boring. “I had heart surgery eight years ago and working on the farm keeps me physically fit and active which is good for my well-being,” says Maricar.

Future farming goals include pursuing their 50/50 sharemilking business over the coming five to ten years and they say a strength of their current business processes are well-structured, clearly defined processes and includes rigid processes on quality control.

“We’re proud we have delivered results which is evident in the grade-free awards and low SCC achievement rating,” they say.

Jonathan has a track record of being grade-free since 2017/18 season.

“Most recently the farm ranked fourth in the lowest SCC for Western Southland in Fonterra’s January report.”

Third place went to Ben Worker and Jamie McCrostie, who won $6,350 in prizes and three merit awards.

Jamie was the 2018 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, with Ben the runner-up in the region’s 2014 Dairy Trainee category.

Jamie and Ben (both 36) are variable order sharemilkers for Eastbourne Dairy Farm Ltd c/o Roger Dickie NZ Ltd.’s 164ha farm at Otautau, where they milk 475 cows.

The couple enjoy working outdoors and with stock and seeing the direct impact of decisions and effort.

“There’s opportunity for growth within the industry at a quick rate,” says Ben.

Future farming goals include continuously improving the genetics of the herd to breed more efficient and productive cows.

“We’d love to see a more positive public perception of dairy farming to help attract more young kiwis into what can be an extremely rewarding and enjoyable career.”

Laura Murdoch was named the winner of the 2022 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year category.

Laura won $7,000 in prizes plus three merit awards and is 2IC for Chris Reilly on his 83ha, 230-cow Mokotua property.

The 38-year-old has experienced the Awards programme previously and found it helpful to receive unbiased feedback on her progression plans and to identify areas to upskill.

The former accountant entered the dairy industry in 2017 and believes her skillset and natural, unique bond with cows is in its own niche within the industry.

“I have a passion for learning, progression and animal welfare, as well as excellent best-practices for farming in general.

Laura aims to be a leader in the industry and inspire others with her journey. “I’d love to showcase the joys and highlights of dairy farming, it’s a very rewarding industry to be a part of.”

“I’d love to help remove some of the wrongly-assumed stigma that’s often associated with dairying.”

Beginning a whole new career path with so much to learn in such a short time has been one of the great challenges Laura has worked through. “There will always be more to learn!”

Laura believes a strength of her business is the trust and strong interpersonal working relationship between her and the farm owner.

“We share similar goals and passions and the combined skillset and knowledge we hold, together with all the resources available to us, benefits the business, animals and ourselves.”

“I love the idea of trying to be the best in anything I do,” says Laura. “I’m extremely self-motivated, hard-working, loyal and honest.”

“I’ll go the extra mile to achieve anything I set my mind to. I do not give up.”

Invercargill farm manager Devinda Dissanayake was second in the Dairy Manager category, winning $5,500 in prizes and two merit awards.

Devinda entered the New Zealand dairy industry in 2015 and believes the future dairy farmer will be knowledgeable about commercial dairy farming and will use mechanisation and automation for improved efficiency and profitability.

The 33-year-old would like to see policies and activities targeted at enhancing dairy farming through increasing production, productivity and animal welfare.

He holds a Bachelor of Animal Science from Uva Wellassa University in Sri Lanka and believes strengths of the farm lie in its knowledgeable team and friendly, flexible working environment.

Currently working on Mark and Gerald Spain’s 185ha property milking 580 cows, Devinda believes a work/life balance is important for a peaceful mind and for a healthy, happy life.

He identifies being separated from his parents and siblings in Sri Lanka as his biggest challenge, but has adapted.

“I’m a friendly, supportive dairy farmer and would like to share my experience and knowledge with young farmers to help them achieve their goals.

Oteramika farm manager Hayden Diack placed third and won $4,000 in prizes. Hayden works on Oraka Farms Ltd.’s 341ha farm, milking 1100 cows.

The second-time entrant believes the Awards programme enhances networking within the industry.

“You receive solid feedback from the judges on your performance, understanding of the farm and future plans,” says Hayden. “It also puts you ahead of the queue for future jobs.”

In his third year dairy farming, Hayden spent the four years prior managing a sheep and beef farm.

“I enjoy being outside, the flexible lifestyle and managing production systems.”

The 2022 Southland-Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year is Aidan Roe who believes it’s awesome to be a young person in the dairy industry as there are so many opportunities.

He is farm assistant on Peter Sanford’s 200ha Winton property, milking 560 cows. He won $6,000 in prizes and two merit awards.

Aidan holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Lincoln University and believes the pandemic has shown the world how important the food and fibre sectors are.

“I will be part of the generation of farmers that will have to make some pretty big changes to the industry to suit consumers’ demands,” he says.

“It’s important to continue to learn from the experienced farmers and take in as much of their knowledge as possible.”

Aidan feels there is a stigma surrounding young people leaving high school or university and immediately entering the dairy industry.

“This career choice is often looked down upon and it would be awesome to change this and make the idea of choosing dairy farming just as exciting as any other career option.”

The 23-year-old was chosen to be part of the DairyNZ scholarship programme whilst studying. “This was a big achievement and it opened up many doors for me within the industry.”

Future farming goals include continuing to learn, especially over calving season. “Long-term I would like a 2IC or manager’s role with the end goal of sharemilking and eventually farm ownership.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was farm assistant Kelly-Anne Hopper who won $2,500 in prizes. She works on Matt and Sarah McKenzie’s 300ha, 760-cow farm at Invercargill.

Kelly-Anne experienced the Awards process last year and says it made her step outside of her comfort zone and connect with some of the top people in the industry.

“Before entering the Awards, I didn’t realise my people skills were so strong,” she says. “This has boosted my confidence enormously and has given me the courage to put myself out into the community more.”

“The feedback I received from the judges was invaluable, the Awards are an amazing event to enter.”

Kelly-Anne grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in the Waikato and believes farming is more than a job, it’s a lifestyle.

“Although there are tough times, I love spending my days working outside with cows, my favourite animal.”

“I also enjoy the variety of jobs – every day brings a challenge and opportunity for learning.”

“It could be anything on how to fix a broken fence through to how to reduce our environmental footprint, something that’s on everyone’s minds at the moment with He Waka Eke Noa.”

The 22-year-old admits there are times when her alarm goes off at 4.00am when she wonders why she decided to work on a farm but reminds herself of her ultimate farming goal of owning a regenerative farm.

“I’m an incredibly passionate young farmer who has big plans for the future. I know that I have so much more to learn but know I can achieve anything with the support from my mentors and team I’ve built around me.”

“One day I hope I can give back to the community as much as I have received.”

Third place for the second consecutive year in the Dairy Trainee category went to farm assistant Samuel Spencer who won $2,000 in prizes. Samuel works for Marty and Amy Heath on the 401ha, 900-cow farm in Dipton.

Samuel is excited about the new innovations and practices that will help improve sustainability and production in farming.

