ACES Welcome Crowds Back For Final Home Match Of 21/22
The Auckland ACES return home for their final 2021/22 hit-out at Kennards Hire Community Oval, welcoming the Wellington Firebirds for Round 6 of the Plunket Shield.
With three matches to go, the ACES sit atop the Shield standings, despite a frustrating wait for action up north that never eventuated.
Seamer Jordan Sussex remains with the squad, while Ben Lister and Ollie Pringle return.
From the side who sat and watched the rain in Whangarei, Kyle Jamieson and Ryan Harrison drop out of the squad.
Jamieson joins top-order duo Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill, who are unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.
Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips will be unavailable for the remainder of the season as the pair participate in the IPL.
We are delighted to welcome public attendance to the match. A valid Vaccine Pass must be displayed on entry.
Plunket Shield | vs. Wellington Firebirds
28 - 31 March | Kennards Hire Community Oval
FREE ENTRY
Cole Briggs
Louis Delport
Ben Horne
Simon Keene
Ben Lister
Robert O'Donnell
Will O’Donnell
Ollie Pringle
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Jordan Sussex
George
Worker