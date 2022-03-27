Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES Welcome Crowds Back For Final Home Match Of 21/22

Sunday, 27 March 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES return home for their final 2021/22 hit-out at Kennards Hire Community Oval, welcoming the Wellington Firebirds for Round 6 of the Plunket Shield.

With three matches to go, the ACES sit atop the Shield standings, despite a frustrating wait for action up north that never eventuated.

Seamer Jordan Sussex remains with the squad, while Ben Lister and Ollie Pringle return.

From the side who sat and watched the rain in Whangarei, Kyle Jamieson and Ryan Harrison drop out of the squad.

Jamieson joins top-order duo Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill, who are unavailable due to BLACKCAPS commitments.

Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips will be unavailable for the remainder of the season as the pair participate in the IPL.

We are delighted to welcome public attendance to the match. A valid Vaccine Pass must be displayed on entry.

Plunket Shield | vs. Wellington Firebirds

28 - 31 March | Kennards Hire Community Oval

FREE ENTRY

Cole Briggs

Louis Delport

Ben Horne

Simon Keene

Ben Lister

Robert O'Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Ollie Pringle

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Jordan Sussex

George Worker
 

