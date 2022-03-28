Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

THE WEDDING SINGER - Smash-hit Musical Comedy Announced For Wellington & Auckland

Monday, 28 March 2022, 6:46 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

David Venn Enterprises is thrilled to announce that the smash-hit Broadway musical that has had Australia in a tizz, The Wedding Singer, is headed for Wellington and Auckland this June and July.

From the Broadway creators and writer of the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Hollywood blockbuster, audiences will be treated to one of the most hilarious, feel-good musicals that celebrates all the fun of the ‘80s.

This season will be strictly limited, playing in Wellington at the Opera House 10 - 26 June before moving to Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre from 30 June - 17 July.

Pre-sales start tomorrow, Tuesday, 29 March. All remaining seats on sale this Thursday, 31 March. Get your comic relief and snap up the best seats at weddingsingermusical.co.nz

Packed to the brim with moments that will make you smile, this adrenaline-charged hit is pure escapism. The perfect way to relieve those covid blues.

“This production is such a joyful, nostalgic romp of pure rom-com fun. I can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the theatre to join the party of the year!” says producer David Venn.

Following sold-out performances on Broadway, across the UK, and Australia The Wedding Singer features all your favourite characters and a sparkling new soundtrack that does for the 1980s what Hairspray did for the ‘60s. The musical also achieved a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s number one wedding singer and the life of the party. That is until his own fiancée strands him at the altar. Bitter and broken, Robbie begins to make every wedding as disastrous as his own until a warm-hearted waitress named Julia intervenes. Only trouble is, Julia’s about to be - you guessed it - married! Can Robbie pull off the performance of the decade and win the girl of his dreams?

The Wedding Singer includes music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. A long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler, Tim wrote the classic hit films Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison, as well as several other Sandler-starring blockbusters in addition to The Wedding Singer.

Just say YES to The Wedding Singer and come join the party!
 

Wellington
Opera House
10 - 26 June
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Auckland
Bruce Mason Centre
30 June - 17 July
Tickets: Ticketmaster

