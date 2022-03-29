Mimi Webb (Uk) Announces Headline East Coast Australia & New Zealand Dates

Breakout star Mimi Webb to tour Australia and New Zealand for the very first time in September 2022

to tour and for the very first time in Playing shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland

and Hit singles include ‘House On Fire’, ‘24/5’, ‘Good Without’and ‘Dumb Love’

General public tickets on sale Monday 4 April (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com/mimiwebb



British popstar Mimi Webb is set to make her Australia and New Zealand debut with Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment today announcing her first ever live tour down under.

The Australia and New Zealand Tour will include shows at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday 9 September, Brisbane’s The Princess Theatre on Saturday 10 September, Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Sunday 11 September and will conclude at Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday 13 September.

"I'm so excited for this tour. Going to Australia and New Zealand has always been a dream of mine and I never thought my music would allow me to travel this far! Australian and New Zealand fans have been so supportive of my music so far and I can’t wait to meet them and visit both countries.” Mimi Webb

This will be Aussie and New Zealand fans first chance to see Mimi Webb live on stage, with Frontier Members gaining access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday 31 March (11am local time), before the general public on sale Monday 4 April (11am local time). Tickets and more information at frontiertouring.com/mimiwebb.

Mimi Webb has just released her latest single ‘House On Fire’ [Sony Music Australia] with an accompanying cinematic video that displays the pop artists star-power, with an upbeat production and sassy vocals – “I know you’re not at home, you liar, I’m gonna set your house on fire.” This release follows her hugely successful debut album Seven Shades of Heartbreak, which houses many adored singles including the BPI Platinum ‘Good Without’, BPI Platinum and ARIA Gold ‘Dumb Love’ and BPI Silver ‘24/5’.

The breakout star rose to fame in 2020 with her debut single ‘Before I Go’ before going on to release hit singles 'I'll Break My Heart Again', ‘Reasons’, ‘Good Without’, ‘Dumb Love’, ‘24/5’ and 2022’s ‘House On Fire’. Mimi Webb’s personal TikTok where she posts original acapella videos exploded with over 20 million views, paving the way for more of her popular music, generating close to half a billion streams. Her critical applause is shared by fans and media alike, with Vogue christening her one of ‘The 22 Musicians Set To Rule 2022,’ and BBC naming her among the ‘Sound of 2022.’

Mimi Webb will perform live on Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday 30 March and is currently touring as special guest on Tate McRae’s sold-out US tour dates plus her own headline shows across Europe and the UK throughout May-July. Don’t miss the unforgettable stage presence and magical voice of Mimi Webb in Australia and New Zealand this September.

MIMI WEBB

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

SEPTEMBER 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and ZM (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/mimiwebb

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 31 March (11am local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 4 April (11am local time)

Friday 9 September

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 4 April (11am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 10 September

The Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 4 April (11am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Sunday 11 September

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

18+

On sale: Monday 4 April (11am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Tuesday 13 September

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

On sale: Monday 4 April (11am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

