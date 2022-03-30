Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Premiership Round 4 Mystics V Tactix Match Postponed

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Sunday's Round 4 ANZ Premiership match between the MG Mystics and Trident Homes Tactix has been postponed under the league's Covid-19 Match Postponement Policy.

The postponement, as requested by the Tactix, will see the match rescheduled to a new date which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week both Robinhood Stars Round 4 games were postponed, including Saturday's Stars v Tactix and Monday's Stars v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel matches, which will both be rescheduled.

*The exhibition invitational men's game between the Mystics Men and Stars Men has now been moved to 2pm on Saturday 2 April.

Remaining Round 4 fixtures (all matches live on Sky Sport):

Saturday 2 April
2pm, Men’s Invitational Match – Mystics v Stars
4.10pm, Mystics v Steel

Sunday 3 April
4.10pm, Magic v Pulse

More information on the upcoming season, including full draw, team information and player profiles is available at www.anzpremiership.co.nz

