Local Couriers To Support Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series In Paihai

Aramex New Zealand are set to return as naming partners of the Kiwi Walk & Run Wilderness Series – a trail walk and run event full of Kiwi goodness with 8 different locations throughout New Zealand. Aramex is encouraging Kiwis to join them to explore their own backyard alongside their friends, family, and wider community.

With plans in place to ensure the event can run under the Covid-19 red light settings, the 2022 Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series will enable Kiwis to safely participate in all elements of the event without taking away any of the fun and epic experience.

Ready to cheer and fuel the participants with a mix of classic Kiwi treats including Jaffas, Pineapple Lumps and Jet Planes, Aramex Regional Franchisees, and other staff from across the courier network will be manning the pit stops throughout the different course locations.

Aramex Northland Regional Franchisees, Stuart and Carole Spittle, servicing the Northland and Far North Regions from Wellsford to North Cape, will be working with their staff to support the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series. They are very much looking forward to attending the event and backing their local community.

“Both of us and our staff are very excited to be joining the greater Aramex team, our family, friends and customers at the Aramex Kiwi Walk Run event in Paihia to give back to all of those that have supported our company,” said Stuart and Carole Spittle.

On the 23rd of April, explore the stunning Bay of Islands with this scenic loop showcasing some of the best bits of the region! Starting and finishing in Paihia, the Full Circle Trail takes you the 17km full circle loop through Opua, Okiato, Russell and all the way back to Paihia. It includes picturesque trials, unbeatable scenery and a chance to explore the gems of the Bay of Islands. The course includes two ferry rides which are included in your event entry cost. There is a shorter 6.5km option for those wanting a shorter distance option. This skirts around the Paihia coastline and the terrain includes beach and forest trails. Make a weekend of it and add the Generation Homes ‘Coastal Loop Track’ to your calendar!

Aramex NZ CEO Mark Little says Aramex has backed the event since its inception in 2021 due to its Kiwi roots and community-focused approach.

“The Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series provides us the chance to get involved in our communities outside of our regular courier capacity, all the while exploring all that our beautiful country has to offer,” said Mark.

“It’s something our teams from across the network now look forward to each year, whether they are participating with their friends and families or helping out with general course duties along the way.”

To find out more and get involved, visit kiwiwalkrun.co.nz.

