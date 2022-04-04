Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Couriers To Support Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series In Paihai

Monday, 4 April 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Aramex Walk and Run

Aramex New Zealand are set to return as naming partners of the Kiwi Walk & Run Wilderness Series – a trail walk and run event full of Kiwi goodness with 8 different locations throughout New Zealand. Aramex is encouraging Kiwis to join them to explore their own backyard alongside their friends, family, and wider community.

With plans in place to ensure the event can run under the Covid-19 red light settings, the 2022 Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series will enable Kiwis to safely participate in all elements of the event without taking away any of the fun and epic experience.

Ready to cheer and fuel the participants with a mix of classic Kiwi treats including Jaffas, Pineapple Lumps and Jet Planes, Aramex Regional Franchisees, and other staff from across the courier network will be manning the pit stops throughout the different course locations.

Aramex Northland Regional Franchisees, Stuart and Carole Spittle, servicing the Northland and Far North Regions from Wellsford to North Cape, will be working with their staff to support the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series. They are very much looking forward to attending the event and backing their local community.

“Both of us and our staff are very excited to be joining the greater Aramex team, our family, friends and customers at the Aramex Kiwi Walk Run event in Paihia to give back to all of those that have supported our company,” said Stuart and Carole Spittle.

On the 23rd of April, explore the stunning Bay of Islands with this scenic loop showcasing some of the best bits of the region! Starting and finishing in Paihia, the Full Circle Trail takes you the 17km full circle loop through Opua, Okiato, Russell and all the way back to Paihia. It includes picturesque trials, unbeatable scenery and a chance to explore the gems of the Bay of Islands. The course includes two ferry rides which are included in your event entry cost. There is a shorter 6.5km option for those wanting a shorter distance option. This skirts around the Paihia coastline and the terrain includes beach and forest trails. Make a weekend of it and add the Generation Homes ‘Coastal Loop Track’ to your calendar!

Aramex NZ CEO Mark Little says Aramex has backed the event since its inception in 2021 due to its Kiwi roots and community-focused approach.

“The Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series provides us the chance to get involved in our communities outside of our regular courier capacity, all the while exploring all that our beautiful country has to offer,” said Mark.

“It’s something our teams from across the network now look forward to each year, whether they are participating with their friends and families or helping out with general course duties along the way.”

To find out more and get involved, visit kiwiwalkrun.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Aramex Walk and Run on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 