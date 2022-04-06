National Commemorations Marking Anzac Day To Go Ahead

National commemorations to mark Anzac Day will take place on Monday 25 April in Wellington, announced Bernadette Cavanagh, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage today.

The traditional events will take place as usual this year, beginning with the Dawn Service at 6am, followed by the 11am National Commemoration Service (both at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington) and the Atatürk Memorial Wreathlaying Service held at 2.30pm in Tarakena Bay, Wellington.

Services may also be held elsewhere in the country as they have in past years, although people are advised to check with their local RSA as some services have been cancelled or scaled back due to the impact of COVID-19.

"I encourage people to mark Anzac Day in a way that is comfortable for them," Bernadette Cavanagh said.

"I’m pleased both the Dawn Service and the National Commemoration will be broadcast live by TVNZ 1 and RNZ National: this will mean people, who may otherwise be unable to attend official events, can take part in our national day of remembrance," said Bernadette Cavanagh.

The New Zealand Defence Force will provide ceremonial support for the services at Pukeahu and the Atatürk Memorial.

For other information about Anzac Day 2022, and to keep up-to-date with the arrangements for this year, visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website here: Anzac Day | Ministry for Culture and Heritage and on the Pukeahu Facebook page: Pukeahu I Facebook

To find out about events, services and remembrances at a community near you, visit the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s website here: https://www.rsa.org.nz/.

People attending national commemorations in Wellington on Anzac Day should follow all COVID-19 public health guidelines.

