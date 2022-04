Acorn TV’s Emilia Fox Starring Signora Volpe To Debut May 2

Watch New Trailer for Three-Part Detective Series Filmed in Italy

Trailer Now Available!

WATCH NEW TRAILER

WATCH EPISODES NOW

Acorn TV today revealed the official trailer and premiere date for the three-part detective drama series Signora Volpe starring Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, Delicious, The Pianist). Filmed on location in the stunning Lazio and Umbria regions in Italy, this contemporary Acorn TV Original series will make its debut on Monday, May 2 on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television. Episodes will continue to debut on Mondays through May 16.

To the casual observer, there’s nothing remarkable about Sylvia Fox (Fox) - an intelligent, confident woman in her forties, she tends to keep quiet about her formidable linguistic abilities, impressive knowledge of weaponry, and skills as a markswoman. Questions about her professional life are met with bland answers about an unspectacular career in the Civil Service. Which is only very slightly true – because until recently, Sylvia was a high-ranking British spy. When Sylvia arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice, she’s disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters in London, and in need of a break. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, and Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery and save Alice from disaster.

Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, Sylvia is enchanted by Umbria, the green heart of Italy, and is surprised and pleased to find herself reconnecting with her estranged sister Isabel Vitale (Tara Fitzgerald – Game of Thrones, Belgravia), who lives in the handsome hillside town of Panicale. When she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia decides to buy it, quit her job and start afresh.

But Sylvia was never cut out for a quiet life and finds herself involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries – from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter of a century ago, to the theft of a truffle pig, and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera – American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South) resents Sylvia’s interference, but he soon begins to seek her help.

Rachel Cuperman (Midsomer Murders) and Sally Griffiths (Midsomer Murders) serve as creators, writers, and executive producers. Josie Law (The Disappearance of Alice Creed and Albatross), Marc Samuelson (Tom & Viv), Dudi Appleton (The Most Fertile Man) and Emilia Fox also serve as executive producers, with Mark Brozel (Troy: Fall Of A City) and Appleton as directors, and Patricia Rybarczyk (Tango One) as producer.

Episodes 101-103 of the Acorn TV Original series Signora Volpe are now available to watch on Screeners.com.

PR Contacts:

Matt Ward / matt@undertowmedia.com

Debs Sim / debs@undertowmedia.com

ABOUT ACORN TV

Hailed as “Netflix for the Anglophile” by NPR, AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is the streaming service offering a carefully curated, quality slate of UK and international TV series, all streaming ad-free on demand. Subscribers can enjoy a wide range of popular Acorn TV Originals, including the quirky and wildly fun murder investigation series, Emmy-nominated Queens of Mystery, dubbed “a sure-fire crowd-pleaser” by Los Angeles Times; the intriguing murder investigations of Dalgliesh, based on P.D. James’ bestselling novels and starring Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster); The Madame Blanc Mysteries which follows antiques expert Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Mount Pleasant) to the South of France as she investigates the mysterious death of her husband; Whitstable Pearl starring Kerry Godliman (After Life) cracking cases in the dark underside of a beautiful British coastal town; and The Chelsea Detective starring Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve) which delves into a range of thrilling cases in the dark underside of London’s beautiful, affluent borough. The service features longstanding favourites such as Midsomer Murders, Vera, Cracker, Poldark, Endeavour, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Republic of Doyle, Agatha Christie’s Marple and Poirot, Lewis, Grantchester and Inspector Morse with shows such as the ITV hit The Hatton Garden Heist and acclaimed French favourite Candice Renoir released every week. Acorn TV carefully curates a world-class library of compelling crime thrillers, addictive dramas and intriguing mysteries providing Kiwi audiences with instant access to their favourite British and international shows, all in the one place. Acorn TV offers a free trial and thereafter monthly and annual subscriptions cost just $7.99 and $79.99 respectively. Sign up at acorn.tv.

“glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” – The Hollywood Reporter

“Netflix for the Anglophile” – NPR

© Scoop Media